Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming out this year

Jesse Lennox
By
Indiana jones buried in the sand.
Bethesda

The first gameplay footage of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed at Xbox’s January Developer Direct showcase. The game will be released later this year.

The showcase gave us over 10 minutes of gameplay and information from the developers on what we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Set in -between Raiders of the Lost Arc and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, the story will focus on Indy in his quest to discover why a seemingly insignificant artifact was stolen. However, the most compelling part of the presentation came in the gameplay presentation.

Unlike Uncharted or Tomb Raider games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be played from a first-person perspective to better put the player in the shoes of Indiana and highlight the studio’s strengths. It will occasionally switch to a third-person perspective for traversal and cutscenes. Footage showed off gunplay, fistfights, whip-based combat, platforming, and puzzle-solving in a globe-trotting adventure through numerous environments. We also learned that there are multiple ways to approach encounters.

Official Gameplay Reveal: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Developer_Direct 2024

While originally announced in January 2021, developer MachineGames has been silent on the project ever since. The title was revealed by Bethesda with a simple teaser showcasing nothing more than the studio’s name on a typewriter, some old journals and maps, and finally, the archeologist’s iconic whip. MachineGames previously developed the modern Wolfenstein games, which also heavily featured Nazis as antagonists, leading many to see this as the perfect team to take on the Indiana JonesIP.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently slated for sometime in 2024 as an Xbox-exclusive title.

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
