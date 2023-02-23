Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

While Mortal Kombat and Injustice developer NetherRealm Studios has been secretive about what its next game is, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoiled the surprise during the company’s latest earnings call: it’s Mortal Kombat 12, and it’s coming out this year.

Speaking about WB Games’ upcoming lineup, Zaslav stated that the “highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12” is in the works alongside Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was featured in a State of Play showcase that took place around the same time. Zaslav says Mortal Kombat 12 is “set for release this year” and that Warner Bros. Discovery has “ambitious launch projections” for this title.

Digital Trends contacted WB Games to confirm the statement and will update this article when we hear back.

Obviously, as this is the first time the game has been mentioned, we don’t know any specific details about the story, gameplay, or characters that will be featured in the new entry. Still, it’s quite an exciting confirmation for fighting game fans as NetherRealm Studios hasn’t released a new game since 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11, which itself has not received any new DLC since 2021. The Chicago-based developer had been flip-flopping between making Mortal Kombat and Injustice games throughout the 2010s, but its focus appears to be wholly on Mortal Kombat now.

If Mortal Kombat 12 is truly coming out this year, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for an official reveal. Still, this is an unexpected way for such a game to be revealed. Mortal Kombat 12 is in development and intended for release sometime in 2023.

