Mortal Kombat 12 is coming out this year, according to Warner Bros.

Tomas Franzese
By

While Mortal Kombat and Injustice developer NetherRealm Studios has been secretive about what its next game is, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoiled the surprise during the company’s latest earnings call: it’s Mortal Kombat 12, and it’s coming out this year.

Speaking about WB Games’ upcoming lineup, Zaslav stated that the “highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12” is in the works alongside Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was featured in a State of Play showcase that took place around the same time. Zaslav says Mortal Kombat 12 is “set for release this year” and that Warner Bros. Discovery has “ambitious launch projections” for this title.

Digital Trends contacted WB Games to confirm the statement and will update this article when we hear back.

Obviously, as this is the first time the game has been mentioned, we don’t know any specific details about the story, gameplay, or characters that will be featured in the new entry. Still, it’s quite an exciting confirmation for fighting game fans as NetherRealm Studios hasn’t released a new game since 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11, which itself has not received any new DLC since 2021. The Chicago-based developer had been flip-flopping between making Mortal Kombat and Injustice games throughout the 2010s, but its focus appears to be wholly on Mortal Kombat now. 

If Mortal Kombat 12 is truly coming out this year, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for an official reveal. Still, this is an unexpected way for such a game to be revealed. Mortal Kombat 12 is in development and intended for release sometime in 2023.

MultiVersus brings Warner Bros. characters to Smash Bros.-style platform fighter
Otto Kratky
By Otto Kratky
November 18, 2021
WB characters fight in MultiVersus.

Warner Bros. Games revealed its take on the platform fighter genre today with a trailer for MultiVersus. It pits iconic WB characters, from Batman to Tom and Jerry, against each other in Smash Bros.-style brawls. The game, which will include crossplay, is set to launch next year and will be free to play.

MultiVersus will emphasize social cooperative play, or duos as it's typically called in other platform fighters. In duos, two teams of two take each other on, with the team that comes out on top typically chaining together complex combos. MulitVersus is trying to deepen that theme by giving characters moves that are geared toward teammates first and foremost. Batman, for instance, can throw a smoke bomb to obscure his allies, and Steven Universe can throw his shield to protect his partner. It's a stark difference from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which was released earlier this year and is geared toward competitive solo play.

Read more
Mortal Kombat 11 will not receive any more DLC, NetherRealm says
Andrew Zucosky
By Andrew Zucosky
July 2, 2021
mortal kombat 11 stops dlc apps 2212 70907833818118103 9cc0eb96 5952 483e 9994 c355444eec7c

NetherRealm Studios announced on Twitter that it is no longer creating new DLC for Mortal Kombat 11. The studio will now focus on creating an entirely new project after supporting Mortal Kombat 11 with new content for about two years.

Mortal Kombat 11 was released in 2019 and has seen a rather healthy stream of DLC that added 12 new characters to the roster, which increased the total number of fighters in the game to 35. Many DLC characters, such as Fujin and Mileena, were characters from previous Mortal Kombat titles. However, NetherRealm Studios added five guest characters from different franchises: Spawn, Robocop, Rambo, Terminator, and The Joker from the DC comics appeared in the game as guest DLC.

Read more
Mortal Kombat director says the reboot differs from original ‘on pretty much every level’
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
April 16, 2021
2021 Mortal Kombat Movie shot

Mortal Kombat has a bit of a reputation in the film world. While the franchise is universally beloved in the gaming sphere, its movie adaptations aren’t quite so revered. The original Mortal Kombat movie from 1995 is a sort of “so bad, it’s good” affair, but 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is simply “so bad, it’s bad”

Now, a new challenger is entering the ring. Warner Bros. is releasing a new Mortal Kombat film this month, which acts as a reboot for the silver screen version of the series. The film’s first Red Band trailer made it clear that the new film adaptation is bigger, badder, and more gruesome than previous attempts.

Read more