 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Bloody new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer brings back 2 classic fighters

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Mortal Kombat 1 got a bloody new gameplay trailer, showing off more of its story and bloody fatalities. Most notably, it confirms two old characters that are returning for the latest installment: Smoke and Rain.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Lin Kuei Trailer

The new clip revolves around the series’ Lin Kuei faction, as Scorpion and Sub-Zero aid the group’s quest to defend the Earthrealm. The trailer is filled with old characters, bother proper fighters and newly revealed Kameos, who tie into that plot thread.

Recommended Videos

Smoke is especially crucial, as he’s a key member of the clan in this version of the Mortal Kombat universe. We get to see quite a bit of him in action, as he uses quick knife strikes and evasion techniques to cut down enemies. His inclusion here is significant considering that he wasn’t playable in Mortal Kombat 11, only getting a cameo appearance.

Rain is also joining the fray, returning to the series after appearing in Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack 2. In the new trailer, we see him wielding the power of water during a match to absolutely beat the snot out of Scorpion.

Rain stands next to Sektor in Mortal Kombat 1.
Warner Bros.

In addition to those new fighters, the trailer revealed a host of new Kameo fighters that should be familiar to old fans. Sektor, Cyrax, and Frost all appear as assist fighters here. Curiously, Scorpion also appears to be playable both as a main character and as a Kameo too. That presents some hope that previously revealed Kameo characters may still have a chance of getting a main roster slot down the road.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Street Fighter 6’s best new feature takes cues from Mortal Kombat
Chun Li kicks Ryu in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6's recent beta left an amazing impression on me and, according social media chatter, lots of other fans too. The upcoming fighting game has already delivered on many fronts, even during its beta, with stylistic battles and a thoughtful social integration.

Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly and Juri Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Read more
Back 4 Blood gets offline solo play and new cards next month
The Breaker towers over common zombies in Back 4 Blood.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment just released a Back 4 Blood road map of updates slated for later this year and into the next. The publisher tweeted out these end-of-year plans for the zombie multiplayer, with small details on soon-to-come features and content.

This month's updates mostly include quality-of-life improvements and major bug fixes. December introduces fresh features like supply lines, a Ridden Practice area, and a solo offline mode with campaign progression. This winter update also incorporates new card types and cards into the game's card system, which should mix up the meta as it is now.

Read more
Ed Boon hints at issues in bringing Ash Williams into Mortal Kombat 11
evil dead

Mortal Kombat 11, which has added crossover characters such as Joker, Spawn, The Terminator, and Robocop, is apparently having issues in adding Evil Dead's Ash Williams to the roster.

The arrival of Ash to Mortal Kombat 11 has been previously rumored, and a dataminer discovered in the game's Nintendo Switch version last year that Ash was among the characters that were being planned as a future addition.

Read more