Mortal Kombat 1 got a bloody new gameplay trailer, showing off more of its story and bloody fatalities. Most notably, it confirms two old characters that are returning for the latest installment: Smoke and Rain.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Lin Kuei Trailer

The new clip revolves around the series’ Lin Kuei faction, as Scorpion and Sub-Zero aid the group’s quest to defend the Earthrealm. The trailer is filled with old characters, bother proper fighters and newly revealed Kameos, who tie into that plot thread.

Smoke is especially crucial, as he’s a key member of the clan in this version of the Mortal Kombat universe. We get to see quite a bit of him in action, as he uses quick knife strikes and evasion techniques to cut down enemies. His inclusion here is significant considering that he wasn’t playable in Mortal Kombat 11, only getting a cameo appearance.

Rain is also joining the fray, returning to the series after appearing in Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack 2. In the new trailer, we see him wielding the power of water during a match to absolutely beat the snot out of Scorpion.

In addition to those new fighters, the trailer revealed a host of new Kameo fighters that should be familiar to old fans. Sektor, Cyrax, and Frost all appear as assist fighters here. Curiously, Scorpion also appears to be playable both as a main character and as a Kameo too. That presents some hope that previously revealed Kameo characters may still have a chance of getting a main roster slot down the road.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

