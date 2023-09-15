How to unlock all Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1

Despite always sticking to the traditional one-versus-one format for the main series, Mortal Kombat 1 has introduced a secondary system using Kameo Fighters that you can call in to assist you during a fight. This helps expand the roster from its already impressive ranks by including some fan favorites, but more importantly, it adds a new level of depth to the fighter to consider when picking your backup. These assists even have their own unique Fatalities as well! Even so, just like Havik, you have to do a little work to unlock these Kameo Fighters. If you want to take the fight to the online ranks, you will need to have all the Kameo Fighters at your disposal. Here’s how to unlock them all in Mortal Kombat 1.
How to unlock all Kameo Fighters
Unlocking Kameo Fighters is tied to your overall profile level. You level up your profile by doing basically any activity in the game, such as playing Invasions mode and the Tower. Whatever you pick, every five levels you reach will reward you with one new Kameo Fighter. Here’s which ones you unlock at each milestone:
Level 5 – Scorpion
Level 10 – Sub-Zero
Level 15 – Kung Lao
Level 20 – Shujinko
Level 25 – Motaro
All Kameo Fighters
Aside from the ones that are listed above, you do start out with the vast majority of Kameo Fighters. Here’s the full roster:
- Cyrax
- Darrius
- Frost
- Goro
- Jax
- Kano
- Sareena
- Sektor
- Sonya Blade
- Stryker
