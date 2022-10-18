A new entry in the Mortal Kombat series is coming to mobile. Unlike past mobile titles from the franchise, this one isn’t a watered-down fighting game, but a roleplaying game featuring everyone’s favorite ninjas, cyborgs, and EarthRealm kombatants.

The new RPG is titled, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught. In an interview with Buisnesswire, Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer of NetherRealm Studios, describes the game as a “strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat.” He also speaks on how the game aims to be open enough for old and new series fans to jump into.

Like the rest of the series, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is being developed by NetherRealm Studios and is to feature a full cinematic story mode. Players will be able to build a team of iconic Mortal Kombat characters to battle it out and protect the realms from the evils of the NetherRealm once more.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is another push towards the Mortal Kombat series recapturing its old pop culture presence in its golden arcade days. David Haddad, Warner Bros. Games President states to Businesswire that “Onslaught is a testament to why Mortal Kombat has been a top gaming franchise for over 30 years, as the NetherRealm team continues to innovate and bring new gameplay to fans.”

This new RPG set in the world of Mortal Kombat isn’t the first time that the series has stepped away from a solely fighting game experience. In the past Mortal Kombat has hosted platformer spin-offs, open-world story modes during its 3D PlayStation 2 era, and exploration-based puzzle modes in recent titles like Mortal Kombat 9, X, and 11‘s Krypt.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is set to release on mobile devices in 2023. Fans can sign up for updates on the title’s official website.

Editors' Recommendations