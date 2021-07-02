NetherRealm Studios announced on Twitter that it is no longer creating new DLC for Mortal Kombat 11. The studio will now focus on creating an entirely new project after supporting Mortal Kombat 11 with new content for about two years.

Mortal Kombat 11 was released in 2019 and has seen a rather healthy stream of DLC that added 12 new characters to the roster, which increased the total number of fighters in the game to 35. Many DLC characters, such as Fujin and Mileena, were characters from previous Mortal Kombat titles. However, NetherRealm Studios added five guest characters from different franchises: Spawn, Robocop, Rambo, Terminator, and The Joker from the DC comics appeared in the game as guest DLC.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end. — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) July 2, 2021

Interestingly, the tweet did not indicate that it will cease support for the game in terms of patches, balancing, or ladder updates. With that in mind, there is a possibility that NetherRealm will still have an active hand in the life of Mortal Kombat 11. However, it will no longer add new content to the game.

For players who are interested in getting the full experience of Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios released Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate in November. This ultimate edition includes all of the game’s story and character DLC content, in addition to costume DLC like the “Klassic MK Movie” skins that made certain characters resemble their 1995 movie counterparts.

