Here's our guide to becoming a master of Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11

Since the very first Mortal Kombat released more than two decades ago, the series has been famous for its Fatalities. These gruesome finishing moves see the winning fighter eviscerated, decapitate, or otherwise dismember their opponent in a manner so violent, it can be tough for even the least squeamish people to see. Naturally, that means everyone will want to do them in Mortal Kombat 11, and with our guide on how to do Fatalities and a little bit of practice, you can cut your enemies into tiny bits to really rub your victory in their faces.

How to do a Fatality

mortal kombat 11 how to do fatalities and unlock more mk11fatalitybuttons

Fatalities can be performed in most of Mortal Kombat 11’s modes, with the exception of story mode. There is a certain boss character you also won’t be able to perform a Fatality on, but we think you’ll be satisfied with the alternative when the moment arises.

A Fatality can only be done after you have won a match – two out of three rounds in the fight. At this point, the announcer will say “Finish him!” or “Finish her!” and you will have to perform the correct button sequence in order to initiate the Fatality. This has to be fairly quick, but you don’t have to do it with the lightning speed of the game’s harder combo attacks.

If you don’t know the correct button sequence for your character, go to the pause menu and select “move list.” From there, go to the “finishing moves” tab and your Fatalities will all be listed.

Alongside the button sequence, you have to be standing a certain distance from your target. If it says “Close” next to the move, you should be right up against them. If it says “Mid,” you should be a few feet away, and if it says “Far,” you should be several yards away. When you’ve entered it correctly, your controller will vibrate and you’ll hear a dramatic tune. Enjoy the carnage!

You can also purchase “easy Fatality” tokens via the online store. These cost Time Krystals, which are awarded through normal play and can separately be purchased for real money. Once you have the token, you can perform the easy Fatality you want by holding the right trigger and pressing the button mentioned on the pause menu.

How to unlock more Fatalities

mortal kombat 11 how to do fatalities and unlock more mk11unlockfatality

You only have one Fatality per character when you start Mortal Kombat 11, but this isn’t the only Fatality for each in the game. Go to the move list and you’ll see the second Fatality is locked, with no information about how you can obtain it. That information is, however, in the game – you just have to know where to look.

Go to the “Kustomize” page from the main menu, which you typically use to swap out skins or change your gear. Hit RB or R1 to go to the “Kosmetics” tab, and you’ll see a section labeled “Finishers.” Select that and then choose the locked Fatality. There, as you can see in the above image, you’ll find the requirement for obtaining it.

In our case, Scorpion’s second Fatality can only be found in the Krypt. There is no fast and easy way to obtain this move, as you simply need to open treasure chests and hope you get what you want.

