Xbox Game Pass is adding a few more games before 2021 ends. The December batch is headlined by Mortal Kombat 11, Among Us, and indie hit Firewatch. However, the service is also losing three Yakuza games at the end of the year.

Microsoft’s subscription service gives players access to a library of downloadable games for a flat monthly fee. It’ll add 11 new games between December 15 and 16.

This is not a mirage, you are not hallucinating. these games are all coming soonhttps://t.co/kbWgDCOH1x pic.twitter.com/Zt193AJLiw — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 14, 2021

The headline game this time around is Mortal Kombat 11, which will be available on cloud, PC, and console on December 16. It appears that players will only get access to the base game, not including expansions like Aftermath. The addition comes almost exactly one year after the service dropped Mortal Kombat X.

Other notable additions include indie gems Firewatch, Lake, and Broken Age, all of which come to cloud, console, and PC on December 16. They’ll join new release The Gunk and a slew of kid-friendly games like Ben 10 Power Trip on that day. Indie hit Among Us will also come to the cloud on that day.

Microsoft is also adding touch controls to 10 more games on mobile this month, including Sable and Dicey Dungeons.

Game Pass will remove some key games at the end of the month, including the first three games of the Yakuza series. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will all leave the service on December 31, alongside Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 and The Little Acre.

Here’s the full list of games coming to the service this month.

Among Us (Cloud) — December 15

Ben 10 Power Trip (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

Broken Age (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

Firewatch (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

The Gunk (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

Lake (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

Mortal Kombat 11 (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

Race With Ryan (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

Transformers: Battlegrounds (cloud, console, PC) — December 16

Editors' Recommendations