Mortal Kombat 11 is bringing in 80s film icon RoboCop for its upcoming Aftermath expansion that will add an epilogue to its story.

While Mortal Kombat is no stranger to post-launch support, Aftermath marks the first DLC to include story elements. Launching May 26, the expansion will feature two returning characters in the god of wind Fujin and Sheeva, a half-dragon and half-human who first appeared in Mortal Kombat 3. Those two fighters will be in the new cinematic story that sees Liu Kang team up with an old foe in Shang Tsung. It’s unknown if RoboCop, who is voiced by actor Peter Weller, will have an actual role or if he will just be a bonus character. Three skin packs are also included in Aftermath, which will cost $40.

Alongside the expansion, a free update will launch on the same day featuring additional stage fatalities, friendships, and levels. Two of the stages will be the Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas.

The story of #MK11 ain't over yet. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath releases May 26th on all digital platforms! #MKAftermath https://t.co/wn44Ii6JyF pic.twitter.com/j7Efy4uoyF — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) May 6, 2020

A new version of Mortal Kombat 11, called the Aftermath Kollection, with all its content arrives on May 26. It includes the original game, the new expansion, and the Kombat Pack DLC for $60. Those who pre-order will receive a free character skin pack, including fresh outfits for Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

RoboCop isn’t the first crossover character from a film to arrive in Mortal Kombat 11. The initial DLC pack of six characters included The Terminator and comic mainstays Joker and Spawn. Its predecessor, 2015’s Mortal Kombat X, received two DLC packs that included a trio of horror icons: Jason Voorhees, Predator, and Leatherface. The trend began in the 2011 reboot with Freddy Kreuger from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The latest entry in the long-running fighting game series released in April 2019 and received critical acclaim for its story and its customization system. Cinematic campaigns have become a staple of NetherRealm Studios’ titles, and Mortal Kombat 11 featured past and present versions of characters meeting themselves due to time travel. While not featuring any drastic changes from past 2D releases in terms of combat, it did implement the custom gear system that was first found in Injustice 2.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia.

