Digital Trends
Gaming

A Krypt guide to getting the best gear and items in Mortal Kombat 11

Master Mortal Kombat 11's cryptic Krypt and get the best rewards

Gabe Gurwin
By

Once you complete the story mode in Mortal Kombat 11 and succeed in Klassic Towers and Towers of Time, you’re going to spend a good portion of your time in the game’s Krypt. This third-person exploration area houses a huge number of the game’s customization items and gear, and if they’re available in the Krypt, you’re not going to find them in the other modes.  The Krypt can be overwhelming when you first begin, as it’s filled with secret passages, multiple types of chests, and puzzles, but with our Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt guide, you can make sense of it all and get the gear of your dreams.

How the Krypt works

mortal kombat 11 krypt guide mk11krypt1

The Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt is essentially an enormous dungeon filled with treasure, and you’ve been invited to collection as much of it as you can afford. Running along the walls and in the middle of nearly every area you explore are chests that can be opened with the Koins currency you’ve been accruing over your time in the game’s other modes.

The cost of opening a chest in the Krypt is directly tied to the value of the items inside. A chest that costs 2,000 Koins will contain minor items like development art or music, while chests above around 8,000 Koins can contain character-specific gear, augmentation items, or skins. You can acquire more Koins in the Krypt by smashing certain objects – more on that below – and by opening up new pathways, but the primary way you will get more Koins is to go back into the Towers and fight against enemies.

There are two other currencies in the Krypt – Hearts and Soul Fragments. Hearts are used to open rare chests that can be spotted by the terrifying mask located above them. This must be smashed, and then you can spend 250 Hearts to unlock the contents. These contain some of the best rewards in the entire game, including several customization pieces for a character. To acquire Hearts, you can perform Fatalities during matches, and you can destroy the bodies found hanging in the Krypt itself using Scorpion’s Spear.

Soul Fragments are used to unlock the green Soul Chests that you’ll start encountering soon after you begin the Krypt. You’ll accrue these through normal play and occasionally for completing certain tasks in the Krypt, but you won’t be able to use them to open Soul Chests until you’ve acquired Ermac’s Soul Amulet. Don’t worry about them until you’ve progressed further into the Krypt.

Key items to find

mortal kombat 11 krypt guide mk11krypt2

Much of your progress in the Krypt is tied to key items scattered through the sprawling map. These vary in use, but are all tied to letting you continue progressing to new areas and unlocking better gear. Below, we’ve detailed the most important items you’ll discover and what they allow you to do. They’re listed in order of when you should acquire them.

Shao Kahn’s Hammer

Shao Kahn’s Hammer is impossible to miss, as it’s located directly in front of you as you first enter the Krypt. The hammer is what you’ll use to destroy damaged walls and doors, and you’ll find one of each in the very same room. It’s crucial that you look for damaged areas as you progress, as you’ll often find enormous rooms behind them loaded with treasure.

You can also use Shao Kahn’s Hammer to destroy pots and skeletons scattered throughout the Krypt. This will reward you with a small amount of Koins, but it’s so trivial that it will make very little difference in how many chests you can open.

Gem of the Living and Cracked Horn of the Motaro

The Gem of the Living is a special item you need to progress further into the Krypt and enter Goro’s lair, which is home to some of the best treasure in the game. When you’re in the outdoor area, head to the center and then north until you see an area with statues of several characters. Progress forward and a meteorite will smash the Raiden statue. Hit the meteorite with your hammer to get the Gem of the Living.

The Cracked Horn of the Motaro is also needed to progress further into the Krypt, and can only be acquired after already having the Gem of the Living. Use the Gem of the Living to open a  door near Kronika’s Time Vault —  and progress into the underground area. You’ll find the horn behind an unlockable gate inside. With the horn, head to Goro’s Lair Door on the western part of the outdoor area and you can enter.

Ermac’s Soul Amulet

This is the item you need to unlock those pesky green glowing Soul Chests you’ve seen throughout the Krypt. Once you’ve made your way into Goro’s Lair, progress until you reach an enormous hall that has a statue in the front and a feasting area. Go forward, walk all the way around the outside using the stairs, and in the front-right corner, there will be a chain you can pull to open a gate. Do this, progress until you get a cutscene showing a man getting impaled, and locate him in the room. He has Ermac’s Soul Amulet, and you can now open those chests.

Ermac’s Soul Amulet is also used to open up certain new pathways. You’ll use it for the first time to exit the room you found the amulet in, which has caved in with rocks.

Spear of Hanzo Hasahi (Scorpion’s Spear)

Scorpion’s Spear can also be found inside Goro’s Lair, but this time you’ll have to head to the Armory area on the southeast side. Once you’ve reached this area, search until you find a flaming vertical line running along a pillar. Interact with it to pull the spear and equip it.

Once you have Scorpion’s Spear, you can use it to interact with certain environmental objects, including drawbridges. The main purpose of the spear, however, is to pull down the bodies you’ll find hanging above your position. These are destroyed and usually contain hearts that you need to open the Krypt’s valuable chests.

The Forge

mortal kombat 11 krypt guide mk11krypt3

You’ll occasionally find materials while opening chests that are not used for customization or for opening new pathways – these are called “Forge Items” and they can be found on their own page in the Krypt menu. For the beginning of your time in the Krypt, they will be useless, but you will eventually find a gong that you can hit with a hammer and open the path to the Forge – it’s an intimidating area with flames behind it, but by feeding it the materials you’ve gathered, you can produce rewards.

The rewards you get are based on the combination of materials you throw in, but you can also get nothing from the Forge if you put in the wrong combination. If you throw three items in and it fails to yield a reward, don’t do it again, as the same result will happen every time.

Not only does the Forge need materials to produce anything, but it also needs currency. This can take the form of Koins, Soul Fragments, and Hearts, so make sure your combination of materials is going to produce something valuable before you throw them into the Forge.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free-to-play games of 2019
super smash bros freezing joker final ultimate
Gaming

Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is freezing some Nintendo Switch units

There have been reports that Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is causing Nintendo Switch units to freeze. Even with the glitch, players may still try him out, amid rumors that Persona 5 will soon arrive to the console.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mortal kombat 11 how to do fatal blows mk11fatalblows
Gaming

Get over here and learn the proper way to deal a Fatal blow in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 introduces the Fatal Blow system, which gives players with low health the chance to shift a fight back in their favor. Here is how to perform a Fatal Blow, and how to defend against one.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should definitely be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Will Fulton
The Last of Us Part 2 release date leak retailer
Gaming

Retailer may have leaked The Last of Us Part 2 release date

A Slovakian retailer published a listing for The Last of Us Part 2, including a potential 2019 release date and box art. This leak comes shortly after an announcement that filming for the lead actors is complete.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google stadia is the future of gaming and thats bad news for earth view from dallesport wa
Gaming

Google’s Stadia is the future of gaming, and that’s bad news for our planet

Google’s upcoming Stadia cloud gaming service, and its competitors, are ready to change the way gamers play, but in doing so they may kick off a new wave of data center growth – with unfortunate consequences for the environment.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best-Google-Home-Games
Smart Home

These are the 13 best games to play on your new Google Home

Google Home is a handy device, but did you know you can play games with it? There are a ton to play, and we tested them all. Here are some of favorites that you can play on your Google Home device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
mortal kombat 11 beginners guide mk11scorpion
Gaming

A beginner’s guide to flawless victory in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is a complex fighting game with several systems to learn, but with our beginner's guide and a bit of practice, you can be finishing enemies off with a Fatality in no time.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 quest director dev interview CD Projekt Red
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 dev speaks on gameplay and Witcher 3 Easter eggs

A Spanish publication had the opportunity to pick the brain of Cyberpunk 2077's quest director at CD Projekt Red and he speaks on gameplay changes, player choice, and how the team approaches Easter eggs across games.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Mortal Kombat 11 review
Product Review

Gloriously gory and fantastically fluid: Mortal Kombat 11 is the best one yet

Mortal Kombatt 11 reinforces NetherRealm Studios’ status as the greatest western fighting developer on the planet, building on what made Mortal Kombat X so great while adding in a few new tricks.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz 06
Computing

Asus launches a fleet of ROG gaming laptops with 240Hz screens and 9th-gen CPUs

Asus launched updates to nearly every gaming laptop line they have, ranging from the high-end Zephyrus to the budget-level TUF Gaming. The naming schemes might be hard to parse, but there are some impressive options in Asus' new lineup.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin