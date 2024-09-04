State of Decay 2’s final update coming later this year

Undead Labs announced Wednesday that it’ll be ending support on 2018’s State of Decay 2 later this year to begin preparations for State of Decay 3.

A website post reveals that Update 38 will be the final content update for the zombie survival game. While it doesn’t detail too much of what it’ll include, the post says the update will fix “longstanding issues” and add more quality-of-life changes. Fans will also gain access to seasonal content, which will be permanently unlocked in the world after the update releases.

The developers reiterate that the game will not be taken offline and will even still be available on Xbox Game Pass (this is an Xbox-published game, after all). It’ll still be playable with all the released content, modes, and improvements. Bounties will also continue to automatically cycle.

The point is not to take the game down, but to keep it available while shifting focus to State of Decay 3.

“While you’ve enjoyed State of Decay 2 for many years, you may have heard that we are also hard at work on the next evolution of the franchise! Our ambition is to make the greatest zombie survival sim in the franchise, and to do so, we’ll be shifting our focus and resources to making the upcoming third installment, State of Decay 3,” the post reads. “Thank you for your continued support and for being the greatest gaming community there is. We’re excited to devote ourselves to making the next game even better.”

State of Decay 3 was announced in 2020, but little information was revealed until this year, when a new three-minute cinematic trailer debuted during the Xbox Games Showcase. However, it mostly reestablishes what State of Decay is about, and doesn’t reveal what changes Undead Labs has been working on, nor a potential release window. The developers promise an update “at a later time.”