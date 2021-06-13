Obsidian revealed the sequel to its 2019 action role-playing title The Outer Worlds at Xbox & Bethesda’s joint E3 Showcase today. However, the trailer was extremely sparse on details, instead opting for a tongue-in-cheek approach.

Narrated by an old man, to “make the game seem big and important,” the trailer shows various colorful aliens and equally colorful alien planets. Afterward, the trailer takes a sharp turn into an action sequence, which is uncharacteristic for The Outer Worlds games. The first game focused heavily on its story and dialogue options. In this action sequence, we see heavily armored soldiers running toward an unseen enemy. One takes off from the ground using ankle-mounted rockets.

Today’s trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 ends on an extremely sarcastic note, with the narrator saying that the developers hadn’t finished the main character’s design, “or finished the story, or finished any gameplay that’s actually ready to show.” The trailer ends revealing a logo with the Spacer’s Choice head, which means if anything, the game still will take place in the Halcyon system.

The Outer Worlds released in 2019 to mostly positive reviews. Despite its lackluster combat and exploration, the game was praised for its writing, world-building, and carefully crafted characters. Since its release, The Outer Worlds has received two pieces of DLC: Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos. Considering Obsidian’s track record for releasing DLC for its single-player games, we’re likely to eventually see some expansions for The Outer Worlds 2 down the line.

A release date for The Outer Worlds 2 was not announced, but the game will be coming to the Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

