Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection contains first 2 Metal Gear games, Konami confirms

Tomas Franzese
By

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will contain two more games than expected, according to its PlayStation Store listing and a statement that the game’s publisher, Konami, provided to Digital Trends. Those titles are the original Metal Gear and its follow-up, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

You might have missed the announcement of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 during the PlayStation Showcase. An image that appeared briefly following the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s announcement confirmed the collection and revealed it would feature Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The PlayStation Store listing goes into a lot more detail about what versions of what games are actually included in this collection. It confirms that Master Collection Vol. 1 will include the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, in addition to a version of Metal Gear Solid that also features the VR and Special Missions, but it also states that the package includes the first two games in the Metal Gear series.

Digital Trends contacted Konami to affirm that this PlayStation Store listing was accurate, and a PR representative confirmed that “for the Collection, the PS Store listing is correct.”

While Metal Gear Solid is when Hideo Kojima’s stealth espionage series went mainstream, it actually began when Konami released Metal Gear on the MSX2 in Japan and Europe in 1987. This game, along with its 1990 Japan-only follow-up, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, are top-down stealth games where players infiltrate enemy bases as Solid Snake. These games laid the groundwork for the Metal Gear Solid series’ lore, and they are still canon within the wider series. As such, it’s great to see these games present in the collection, as they’ve only really ever been available as bonuses in rereleases of Metal Gear Solid 3.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 launches this autumn. 

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
