Metal Gear Solid 3 and Silent Hill 2 remakes confirmed to launch in 2024

Tomas Franzese
By
In-engine footage of Snake from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
Konami

PlayStation released a sizzle reel trailer today highlighting many of the announced games players that can expect in 2024. While the release windows of many of them were already known — some like The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launch in just a couple of weeks — two games did just have their release windows confirmed in this video. The games in question are Konami’s remakes of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2.

Upcoming Games in 2024 | PS5 Games

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, so it makes sense for Konami to commemorate that by releasing a remake. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was first announced at a PlayStation Showcase in May 2023, and we got our first look at in-engine footage at an Xbox Partner Preview that October. It seems like it will be a fairly straightforward reimagining of Hideo Kojima’s classic, but Konami has been mostly quiet about this game. As such, it’s nice to get affirmation that it’ll launch this year.

That isn’t the only remake Konami has on the docket, either. It’s working with Bloober Team, the developer behind games like The Medium and Layers of Fear, to reimagine the PlayStation classic Silent Hill 2 in the vein of Capcom’s Resident Evil remakes. Konami has not wanted to show much about this game since revealing it in October 2022, which Bloober Team has apologized for. Because of that, Konami’s willingness to confirm the game’s release year is significant.

Hopefully, Konami will soon provide updates on each of these games, as well as more specific release dates or windows.

