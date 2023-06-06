Kept you waiting, huh? That’s right, Snake is back and looking better than ever. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a project that was rumored for months, if not years, before being officially announced recently. This remake of the hit PS2 title, and third mainline entry in the Metal Gear Solid franchise, is often considered the best by fans and critics alike. However, with the departure of series creator Hideo Kojima from Konami, the idea of a remake being handled by a different team was met with skepticism. It seems that Konami is confident enough in the project, so we’ll just have to wait until we get our hands on it to see how the final product shakes out. Oh, what a thrill to see everything we know about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Release window

There is no release date, or even a window, as of now for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The reveal trailer only states that the game exists.

Platforms

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is currently confirmed for all current-gen systems, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

Developer

As mentioned, Kojima is no longer at Konami, so the task of who is developing this remake would need to go to another studio. There were many possibilities floating around when the game was still a rumor, and the trailer itself didn’t shed any light on the subject, but Konami did issue a statement on who would be leading this project: “In addition to Konami’s development team, who is involved in the development of the Metal Gear series, the game is fully supported by Virtuos, which is a development company that has been cooperating with the past Metal Gear series.”

Trailers

The reveal trailer is all cinematics and showed no gameplay. It focused on the jungle aspect of the original Metal Gear Solid 3, following a bird through the jungle and giving a glimpse at the natural food chain as one predator after another attempts to make the other their meal. It’s only in the closing shot that we see a camouflaged Snake emerge from the shadows.

In terms of gameplay, even though nothing was shown, Konami did say in another statement that the game will feature “all of the original voice characters, storyline, and features of combat survival, but elevated and evolved.” This leads us to believe that this won’t be a fully faithful remake mechanically, and will instead bring in more modern mechanics and controls.

The previous line about including the original storyline at least indicates that the plot will remain untouched, but that is still up in the air at this point. Considering how beloved the story of the original is, it would be quite risky to mess with it now, especially without Kojima.

Gameplay

Outside of the statement about improved and updated survival combat, we haven’t seen or heard anything about how the game will play. We suspect it will at least remain primarily a third-person game, and imagine the world will be seamlessly connected instead of broken up by loading screens, but we can’t say anything for certain as of now.

Preorder

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has no release window whatsoever, meaning preorders are quite a ways away. Keep checking your Codex for when we call in with new intel.

