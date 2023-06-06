 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater: release date speculation, developer, trailers, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

Kept you waiting, huh? That’s right, Snake is back and looking better than ever. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a project that was rumored for months, if not years, before being officially announced recently. This remake of the hit PS2 title, and third mainline entry in the Metal Gear Solid franchise, is often considered the best by fans and critics alike. However, with the departure of series creator Hideo Kojima from Konami, the idea of a remake being handled by a different team was met with skepticism. It seems that Konami is confident enough in the project, so we’ll just have to wait until we get our hands on it to see how the final product shakes out. Oh, what a thrill to see everything we know about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Release window

A bird flies with a dead frog in its claws.
Konami

There is no release date, or even a window, as of now for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The reveal trailer only states that the game exists.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is currently confirmed for all current-gen systems, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

Developer

Snake lurks in the shadows of a swamp.
Konami

As mentioned, Kojima is no longer at Konami, so the task of who is developing this remake would need to go to another studio. There were many possibilities floating around when the game was still a rumor, and the trailer itself didn’t shed any light on the subject, but Konami did issue a statement on who would be leading this project: “In addition to Konami’s development team, who is involved in the development of the Metal Gear series, the game is fully supported by Virtuos, which is a development company that has been cooperating with the past Metal Gear series.”

Trailers

The reveal trailer is all cinematics and showed no gameplay. It focused on the jungle aspect of the original Metal Gear Solid 3, following a bird through the jungle and giving a glimpse at the natural food chain as one predator after another attempts to make the other their meal. It’s only in the closing shot that we see a camouflaged Snake emerge from the shadows.

In terms of gameplay, even though nothing was shown, Konami did say in another statement that the game will feature “all of the original voice characters, storyline, and features of combat survival, but elevated and evolved.” This leads us to believe that this won’t be a fully faithful remake mechanically, and will instead bring in more modern mechanics and controls.

The previous line about including the original storyline at least indicates that the plot will remain untouched, but that is still up in the air at this point. Considering how beloved the story of the original is, it would be quite risky to mess with it now, especially without Kojima.

Gameplay

A snake stalks a yellow bird on a log.
Konami

Outside of the statement about improved and updated survival combat, we haven’t seen or heard anything about how the game will play. We suspect it will at least remain primarily a third-person game, and imagine the world will be seamlessly connected instead of broken up by loading screens, but we can’t say anything for certain as of now.

Preorder

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has no release window whatsoever, meaning preorders are quite a ways away. Keep checking your Codex for when we call in with new intel.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection contains first 2 Metal Gear games, Konami confirms
metal gear solid master collection extra games

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will contain two more games than expected, according to its PlayStation Store listing and a statement that the game's publisher, Konami, provided to Digital Trends. Those titles are the original Metal Gear and its follow-up, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

You might have missed the announcement of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 during the PlayStation Showcase. An image that appeared briefly following the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's announcement confirmed the collection and revealed it would feature Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.
The PlayStation Store listing goes into a lot more detail about what versions of what games are actually included in this collection. It confirms that Master Collection Vol. 1 will include the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, in addition to a version of Metal Gear Solid that also features the VR and Special Missions, but it also states that the package includes the first two games in the Metal Gear series.
Digital Trends contacted Konami to affirm that this PlayStation Store listing was accurate, and a PR representative confirmed that "for the Collection, the PS Store listing is correct."
While Metal Gear Solid is when Hideo Kojima's stealth espionage series went mainstream, it actually began when Konami released Metal Gear on the MSX2 in Japan and Europe in 1987. This game, along with its 1990 Japan-only follow-up, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, are top-down stealth games where players infiltrate enemy bases as Solid Snake. These games laid the groundwork for the Metal Gear Solid series' lore, and they are still canon within the wider series. As such, it's great to see these games present in the collection, as they've only really ever been available as bonuses in rereleases of Metal Gear Solid 3.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 launches this autumn. 

Read more
The most exciting PlayStation Showcase trailers you shouldn’t miss
A planet floats in the sky in Marathon.

Sony returned to its long-form PlayStation Showcase format today with an hourlong reveal stream showing off what's next for the PlayStation 5. The stream was filled with plenty of exciting announcements, from a remake of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to a spectacular Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer. Those were just a few of the games shown off during the stream though, which was packed with trailers.

There was a lot to see and no one would blame you if you missed a few things during the hour. From astonishing indie games from celebrated studios to a mysterious new project from Bungie, these are the trailers you need to catch up on if you missed the show.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Gameplay Reveal

Read more
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is getting a full remake on PS5, Xbox, and PC
A promo image for Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is getting a modern remake. Revealed at today's PlayStation Showcase, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a new remake from Konami. It doesn't have a release date yet, but a Metal Gear Solid remaster collection is coming this fall.

Rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater began to pop up earlier this year, with some teasing that the game would be present at the PlayStation Showcase. Those rumors proved true as the project got a trailer during Sony's big show. The game is also coming to Xbox and PC.

Read more