 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Everything we know about about Hideo Kojima’s OD: trailer, platforms, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

If there’s one creator you can count on for creating the types of games you never see coming, it’s Hideo Kojima. After his exodus from Konami and the formation of his own studio, he directed his first non-Metal Gear game in decades with Death Stranding. He has already confirmed that a sequel is in the works but has now revealed a second project. OD, or Overdose as some refer to it, will be the first deep dive into a genre Kojima has only touched on in his other games, as well as the beloved P.T.horror. While you can never really know what to expect from this studio, especially coming from a man who loves to mislead his audience with his marketing, we’ll guide you through everything we know about OD.

Release window

A man's face in a black void.
Kojima Productions

OD has no release window at this time and will arrive after DS2, which also doesn’t have a release date. Considering how little was shown, OD probably won’t arrive before 2026 at the earliest if we had to make an educated guess.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

While no platforms are officially confirmed for OD, it is being made in partnership with Xbox Game Studios, meaning that it is assuredly coming to the Xbox Series consoles. Whether or not it will be a console exclusive, and if so, for how long, is unknown.

Trending Deal:

Trailers

OD - The Game Awards 2023 Teaser Trailer - 4K

The OD trailer is more of a tech demo or showcase than anything else. It showcases the main actors for the game, Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schager, monologuing in a black void. What they are saying seems completely nonsensical, though it could hold some secrets that will only make sense once the game comes out. The trailer finishes with the sound of a door opening and Sophia’s character letting out a terrified shout.

Aside from those two actors, Udo Kier is also set to star in the game. On the development side, horror director Jordan Peele is also confirmed to be collaborating on OD, though we don’t know exactly in what capacity.

Gameplay

A woman's face looking concerned.
Kojima Productions

The biggest mystery about OD is what type of game it will be. We know it will be a horror title, but who you play as and how is all a mystery. While on stage Kojima only stated that OD “is a game, don’t get me wrong, but it’s at the same time a movie, but at the same time a new form of media.” Interpret that as you will.

Kojima has also vaguely noted that the title will leverage Xbox’s cloud technology in some way, but it’s not clear what he means by that. He previously was rumored to be working on a single-player game for Google Stadia before that service shut down, though Kojima has since denied that the project was a platform-exclusive Death Stranding sequel. Whether or not he was in talks with Stadia at all is still unclear, but OD does show that Kojima is interested in experimenting with cloud technology.

Preorder

We’re most certainly years away from OD releasing, so there’s no inkling about preorders yet. Considering that it has some cloud component, it’s not even clear what its distribution will look like. However, being an Xbox Game Studio, it will likely be added to Game Pass, so subscribers should expect it to be added whenever it does launch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Silent Hill f: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
silent hill townfall ascension f

Silent Hill fans were given more than they bargained for in October 2022. Konami hosted a Silent Hill showcase where they revealed not just one but four games in the works (along with another feature film). Outside of the Silent Hill 2 remake, the three other games are all brand-new entries in the acclaimed horror franchise. Out of all of those announcements, the one that many consider the most exciting is the mysteriously titled Silent Hill f.

While no game shown off in the showcase had more than either a teaser or short trailer, the look we got at Silent Hill f, plus some extra details that have come out, make it stand out as a major departure from the series in some very curious ways. Just like the titular town itself, Silent Hill f is hiding most of its details behind a thick layer of fog. For everything we do know about this horror title, here's a breakdown of what's been shared.

Read more
Silent Hill 2 remake: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Silent Hill 2's hero stands in a foggy street.

There was a rumor here. It's gone now. That's right, the Silent Hill 2 remake rumors have faded into the fog and become a reality. The cult classic title that, to this day, tops many of "the best horror games of all time" lists is getting a complete remake. Unlike the disappointment that was the HD Collection, this time, the game will be fully recreated from the ground up for modern hardware. Still, with such a beloved game, and Konami's troubling track record in recent years, fans may have more concern at this announcement than immediate excitement.

Aside from a brand-new graphical overhaul, remakes can mean many different things. For Silent Hill 2, the question of exactly what will be -- and, more importantly, won't be -- changed is on the minds of the dedicated fan base that holds the original in such high esteem. While Konami didn't fully clear the fog on what Silent Hill 2 will be this time around, we turned on our radios, checked every locked door, and managed to come out alive with everything you need to know about the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Read more
Hideo Kojima’s mysterious new project features Elle Fanning
Hideo Kojima in an office during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase 2022.

Hideo Kojima appears to be working with actress Elle Fanning as part of his next project. The gaming icon shared a teaser image for what fans assume is his next game that features the actress.

Kojima began dropping a few hints about his next project starting at the Tokyo Game Show last month, with a poster of a girl that said, "Who am I?" During PAX Australia this weekend, Kojima finally revealed the "who" and it turns out that it's Fanning. The actress has starred in the Maleficent films and the Hulu series The Great.

Read more