Best Metal Gear games, ranked

Some games are so nice, we don't want to just play it twice. We want to play different versions and see different perspectives, we want to know more about the universe and what happens after the game's ending. Video game series give us just this. It's a chance to keep moving through a universe that has engulfed our imaginations. Sometimes this doesn't work out the way we want, where the next game in a series falls flat and disappoints us. However, when a series gives us the missing pieces we want with a new game, it can open our eyes to a world of new possibilities.

We have compiled a few of the game series that live up to their hype. They continued their stories in a way that has captured us, and kept us coming back and anticipating the next game in the series. You may find your next favorite game universe!