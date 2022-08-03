 Skip to main content
Hideo Kojima NFT scare ends with physical collectible confirmation

DeAngelo Epps
By

With plenty of gaming companies going into the NFT market, fans are constantly on high alert to see which developer will embrace the controversial technology next. Yesterday, rumors that Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima was jumping into the non-fungible world blew up thanks to a tease from an NFT adjacent company, Anicorn. Turns out, it was all just for a physical collectible from Kojima Productions and Anicorn.

We’ve spent more than 2 years designing and developing this PHYSICAL limited collectible collection with @Kojima_Hideo @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN and Mr. Yoji Shinkawa @KojiPro2015 @KojiPro2015_EN. please stay tuned for further updates. Disclaimer: This is not a NFT collection #Kojima pic.twitter.com/LRs6TUcZma

&mdash; ANICORN (@Anicorn_Watch) August 3, 2022

The original announcement led to a lot of concern among Hideo Kojima’s fanbase. Anicorn makes physical products like watches but also creates NFTs. Because the first tweet teasing the collaboration was vague, replies to it were full of prayers that the project wouldn’t be an NFT announcement or anything related to the metaverse.

In the end, Anicorn confirmed in two tweets that it’s working with Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa on a physical limited collectible collection that hasn’t been truly unveiled just yet. The new collection is confirmed to ship worldwide and should release sometime in 2022.

Gamers do not respond nicely to NFT ventures from many companies. Recently, Square Enix unveiled a new Bring Arts Kai toyline Cloud Strife figure that’s set to hit shelves and online marketplaces late next year to the chagrin of its fans. This physical figure comes packaged with digital cards as well as an NFT version of the iconic Final Fantasy 7 protagonist. However, for those not interested, there is a simple physical edition for a lower price that comes with only the product you can actually touch.

