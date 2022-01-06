  1. Gaming

Castlevania’s 35th anniversary brings NFTs, not games

DeAngelo Epps
By

Konami has bit the bullet on the NFT craze the internet has been witnessing recently. Instead of celebrating its iconic Castlevania series with a new game or game collection, it’s releasing NFTs to mark the occasion instead.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, can be equated to a fancy digital trading card. They are noninterchangeable units of digital data stored on a digital blockchain. Their questionable usage and use of energy-draining blockchain have made them the subject of controversy with many audiences, including fans of Castlevania made aware of Konami’s latest venture.

The Castlevania NFTs feature various aspects of the series including game scenes, music, and newly drawn art. These different tokens will be auctioned off, each to one owner.

Here’s an example of one, which you’re free to right click and save.

A Castlevania NFT celebrating the game's 35th anniversary.

Konami is calling the Castlevania NFTs a part of its “Konami Memorial NFT” collection. The company describes this memorial collection as “an initiative to create art NFTs using beloved in-game scenes from Konami titles, and for our fans to preserve them for many years to come.” That implies there may be more NFTs to follow focusing on various aspects of its legendary series.

Fans of the Castlevania series have seen Konami avoid producing any substantial new pieces of media, with the last major product being the Castlevania Netflix series. This seems to be yet another left-field addition to products from the company that aren’t what fans are asking for.

Not surprising in the slightest considering Konami nowadays is more of a gambling company with a video game branch attached to it

&mdash; 💙Mia Serena💙 (@GBASPGamer) January 6, 2022

The Castlevania NFTs are set to be auctioned off next week, on January 12.

