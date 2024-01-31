We got a new trailer for Bloober Team’s long-awaited Silent Hill 2 remake during today’s PlayStation State of Play stream, which highlighted the horror game’s reworked combat. While it still doesn’t have a release date, publisher Konami did reveal an entirely new spinoff, Silent Hill: The Short Message, which is available now.

The announcement trailer for the entirely new Silent Hill game, which is officially available and free of play on the PlayStation 5 as of this exact moment, depicts the series’ notoriously creepy visuals and a storyline involving a woman named Maya contacting the protagonist, Anita, on a smartphone as the player is drawn deeper into The Short Message’s dreary, graffiti-covered, and extremely haunted apartment complex.

A brand-new Silent Hill game, even a small one, may quell fans’ hunger for the upcoming full-blown remake of Silent Hill 2, which itself just got a brand-new combat reveal trailer. It shows off tons of brutal combat and returning foes that fans of the original will remember. There are plenty of monsters on display in the trailer, from the nurses to the headless, four-legged mannequins.

There are also a ton of weapons on show, like a punchy shotgun that looks great in action. The Silent Hill 2 remake trailer also depicts a few of the gnarliest headshots I’ve ever seen achieved with a big wooden stick. But that’s all Konami’s willing to show off at this time. There’s still no proper release date yet, so for now, fans will have to dive into The Short Message and bide their time.

