 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Gamescom trailer confirms delay, but looks fantastic

Tomas Franzese
By

At Gamescom 2023, Ukrainian game developer GSC Game World gave another update on its highly anticipated first-person shooter horror game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. It did push the game back until next year, but we also got our best look yet at gameplay in a new trailer.

The trailer begins with the player emerging from a sewer into the game’s irradiated wasteland. We see the player slowly move around a few different environments before shooting at a supernatural enemy in a facility. The trailer only gets more intense from there as we see the player kit out their gun before taking on a variety of enemies, from humans to dogs to more disgusting-looking supernatural enemies. At the end of the trailer, we learn that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will now launch in the first quarter of 2024 and that preorders are finally open.

Recommended Videos

This long-awaited sequel to a PC cult classic has had a very turbulent development. It was originally supposed to be released in April 2022, but has gotten delayed multiple times due to development challenges and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some of its developers are fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while others moved to the Czech Republic to finish the game. On top of all of that, GSC Game World has faced multiple cyberattacks and game leaks it attributes to Russia.

Gameplay from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.
GSC Game World

Despite all of the challenges GSC Game World has faced in the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, the game seems to be shaping up nicely. This new trailer is full of intense action and very atmospheric moments, and previews from people playing the game at Gamescom 2023 are positive. Hopefully, GSC Game World can take this positive momentum and meet its new release window.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch sometime in the first quarter of 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Red Dead Redemption 2’s world is breathtaking in new 4K trailer for PC port
Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for the impending PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2. Not surprisingly, the new trailer highlights all the latest technical enhancements the upcoming port will bring, including the lush countryside and realistic fur textures.

The minute-long trailer does not highlight anything regarding the game's main missions. The trailer instead focuses on one of the game's most significant selling points -- a vast open world with new technical enhancements to increase your immersion. You'll be able to roam on your noble steed in the Heartlands plains, trot around the murky swamps of Lemoyne, and venture out on the cobblestone roads of Saint Denis. Even though Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for nearly a year, Rockstar Games successfully manages to keep the game fresh for all players.

Read more
The 7th Guest VR is an ingenious reimagining of a PC gaming classic
the 7th guest vr hands on impressions volumetric actors

We’re currently living in a golden age of video game remakes. Just this year, we’ve gotten industry-defining modern revisits of classics like Dead Space and Resident Evil 4. Though even more exciting is a much quieter wave of retro reimaginings that are polishing up foundational classics that newer audiences might not know. We got a new take on Colossal Cave in January and a solid System Shock remake in March, but the most fascinating project is still to come: The 7th Guest VR.

The 7th Guest VR - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Read more
Saves $150 when you buy a Sony TV and a PS5 together
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales being played on a PS5 connected to the Sony A95K TV.

The summer is heating up, even though we're nearing the end, and so too are the deals, especially if you're looking for some of the best TV deals, Best Buy TV deals or gaming deals. There are a lot of discounts flying around, and if you're looking for something specific, like an excellent PS5 bundle deal, you might have a little trouble tracking one down on your own. But don't fret, because we've discovered an incredible offer at Best Buy that saves you $150 on select Sony TVs when you buy them at the same time as a PS5 console. Many of the TVs are already discounted saving you $500 or more. If you want to take advantage, the steps are simple, just head to Best Buy's offer page -- follow the button below -- select a TV and then add a PS5. There are several TV models to choose from and several PS5 bundles, as well, including the Final Fantasy XVI bundle and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle. Hurry, though, this deal is not going to last long.

Why you should buy the Sony TV and PS5 bundle deal
Let's put aside the bundle deal for a moment to talk about the Sony TVs included as part of this offer because they are already discounted, some by $1,200. The

Read more