Going into E3 2021, Microsoft was always the company to watch. While the Xbox Series X has been light on exclusives so far, there was a sense that E3 was going to be where the narrative changed. That’s largely because of Bethesda, which Microsoft officially acquired this year in a blockbuster deal. To celebrate, Microsoft and Bethesda decided to hold a 90-minute megaconference this year, which set fans’ expectations extremely high.

It’s safe to say that Microsoft delivered. The show was packed wall-to-wall with news, announcements, and updates on previously revealed games. It started with a grand unveil for Starfield, Bethesda’s open-world space game, which will launch in November2022. Halo Infinite got a spotlight as well, though it still doesn’t have a firm release date. It wouldn’t be a Microsoft show without Forza, and the latest installment of the racing series got a massive segment as well. That barely scratches the surface of what was shown during Microsoft’s loaded press conference, so here’s all the highlights.

Halo Infinite gets free-to-play multiplayer

Halo Infinite is coming this holiday season, but it still doesn’t have a firm release date. Microsoft’s shooter juggernaut was supposed to launch with the Xbox Series X last November, but was indefinitely delayed nearly a full year. The game and its first multiplayer season will launch at the same time.

A new trailer gives a deeper look at the game’s story. It turns out that Cortana has been “deleted,” and there’s a new A.I. helping Master Chief. We also got a glimpse at the game’s multiplayer mode, which looks like traditional Halo play. The multiplayer will be free-to-play.

Starfield coming in 2022 as an Xbox console exclusive

Starfield has a release date, but it’s a little later than fans may have been expecting. Bethesda’s open-world sci-fi game will officially land on November 11, 2022 — well over a year from now. A cinematic teaser trailer shows a character walking around a massive spaceship. At one point, they toss a gun down on a table before jumping into the pilot seat. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. It will be a console exclusive for Xbox Series X/S and be available on PC as well, but not Xbox One.

The news leaked hours before the official Microsoft show after The Washington Post mistakenly published the trailer early, along with a “making of” feature.

Redfall is a new Xbox Exclusive from Arkane

We got a glimpse at a brand-new Bethesda title, which will be exclusive to Xbox. Redfall is a new vampire shooter from Arkane Studios. The game is set to launch next summer.

Mexico-set Forza Horizon 5 set for November release

Forza Horizon 5 is coming on November 9. The racing game got a massive spotlight at the Microsoft stream that focused on its new setting, Mexico. The game has an open-world battle royale mode called The Eliminator.

Psychonauts 2 will arrive this summer

Pyshconauts 2 got a brand-new trailer, which gave another look at the anticipated platformer. It’ll launch on August 25 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

The Outer Worlds 2 is coming … eventually

The Outer Worlds 2 is in development, though that’s about all we know about it. The RPG got a cheeky trailer, which joked about how the game doesn’t have any form of gameplay ready to show yet.

Battlefield 2042 gets a wild gameplay trailer

Following its official reveal earlier this week, we got a first glimpse atBattlefield 2042‘s actual gameplay. EA dropped a new trailer that was heavy on stunts and gadgets. We also got to see some of its new specialists in action, including character zipping around with a grappling hook.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 takes on Chernobyl next April

Microsoft shared a new trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which gave a close look at its story and gameplay. The biggest reveal is that the game will launch on April 28, 2022.

Contraband is a new open-world game

Just Cause developer Avalanche is making a new Xbox game called Contraband. A vague teaser trailer noted that it’s an ope- world co-op game, though it didn’t say too much beyond that.

A Plague Tale: Requiem brings more rats

Xbox exclusive A Plague Tale: Innocence is getting a new sequel. A Plague Tale: Requiem looks very much in line with the original stealth adventure game that takes place during a plague. It features more giant swarms of rats, a defining feature of the original, and will launch sometime in 2022.

Diablo 2: Resurrection arrives in September

Diablo 2: Resurrection, a remake of the classic Blizzard title, got an official release date. It’ll launch on September 23.

Microsoft Flight Simulator lands on Xbox

Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally coming to Xbox. A new trailer for the console version showed the game running in 4K on Xbox Series X. It’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass on July 27. It’s also getting a free expansion based around the Top Gun franchise to coincide with the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon and more coming to Game Pass

As teased ahead of the show by the Game Pass Twitter account, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is joining the service today. Indie hit Hades will hit the service on August 13, when the game lands on Xbox for the first time.

Game Pass is also getting more Bethesda titles, including Fallout 3 and The Evil Within 2.

Everything else …

Back 4 Blood‘s new PVP mode got a short trailer.

Sea of Thieves is getting a collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean on June 22.

Indie title 12 Minutes will launch on August 19.

Doom Eternal is getting an Xbox Series X upgrade on June 29.

Fallout 76 is getting a new Steel Reign update on July 7 and The Pitt is coming next year.

Party Animals is a cute multiplayer brawler coming in 2022.

Somerville is a creepy new indie coming in 2022.

Far Cry 6 got another new trailer, showing off some gameplay.

Slime Rancher 2 is coming in 2022.

Shredders is a snowboarding game coming this December.

Atomic Heart got a stylish new trailer.

Grounded is getting a Shroom and Doom update on June 30.

Replaced is a stylish side-scroller coming in 2022.

15 player lobbies are coming to Among Us on June 15.

Age of Empires IV is coming on October 28.

