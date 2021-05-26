  1. Gaming

Microsoft and Bethesda to hold joint E3 showcase June 13

By

Microsoft and Bethesda Games’ joint E3 2021 showcase will air at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 13. The presentation will be 90 minutes long and spotlights new titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Games, and many of Microsoft’s partners.

Games, Games, Games 🗣️
World Premieres 🎬
New titles on @XboxGamePass

Save the date for the Xbox &amp; Bethesda Games Showcase: https://t.co/ezcMtO6JM6 | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/WHVbgZl5Fo

&mdash; Xbox (@Xbox) May 26, 2021

Following Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda, the two companies have merged their E3 showcases. In the past, the two would host their own dedicated E3 press conferences.

Microsoft noted that its E3 presentation will feature reveals for games headed to Xbox this holiday, along with announcements for new Game Pass titles, plus more. Viewers will be able to stream the event live worldwide across Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

While it’s still unknown what exactly to expect from Microsoft’s E3 showcase, we do know we’ll see more of Halo Infinite, which is scheduled to launch later this fall after being delayed a year. Halo Infinite is the flagship Xbox game for this holiday, and judging by the marketing material in the announcement tweet, Microsoft will likely spend a considerable amount of time showing it off during the event.

There are several other Microsoft games in the works — such as Fable, the new Forza Motorsport game, Perfect Dark, Avowed, and more — that could make an appearance, along with new reveals for upcoming games.

E3 will take place digitally this year, with a stacked lineup of events that will be livestreamed. As we get closer to E3 2021, more publishers have confirmed their presence, with specific showcases from Nintendo, Ubisoft, and others. E3 2021 will run from June 12 to June 15.

Editors' Recommendations

Activision details its plan to fight toxic behavior in Call of Duty

activision-issues-a-call-of-duty-anti-toxicity-report

Blizzcon 2021 has been canceled, will return with a hybrid format in 2022

blizzcon 2021 cancelled

Unreal Engine 5 enters early access, gets new tech demo

unreal engine 5 early access unreal5pic

Star Wars: Squadrons headlines June 2021 PS Plus lineup

star-wars-squadrons-headlines-june-2021-ps-plus-lineup

The best CR-56 AMAX loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

the-best-warzone-cr-56-amax-loadouts

Every door and safe code in Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village Every Door and Safe Code

Monster Hunter Rise’s free 3.0 update is coming tomorrow

monster hunter rise may update dlc 3 0

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for June 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

Apple vs. Epic: Every key revelation from the trial

everything-you-need-to-know-about-apple-v-epic

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for June 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for June 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Diamond/Pearl remakes get release dates

Promo art for Pokemon Legends Arceus.

No, Valve’s rumored SteamPal won’t be a Nintendo Switch killer

how to play steam games on android valve link v2