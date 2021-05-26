Microsoft and Bethesda Games’ joint E3 2021 showcase will air at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 13. The presentation will be 90 minutes long and spotlights new titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Games, and many of Microsoft’s partners.

Following Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda, the two companies have merged their E3 showcases. In the past, the two would host their own dedicated E3 press conferences.

Microsoft noted that its E3 presentation will feature reveals for games headed to Xbox this holiday, along with announcements for new Game Pass titles, plus more. Viewers will be able to stream the event live worldwide across Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

While it’s still unknown what exactly to expect from Microsoft’s E3 showcase, we do know we’ll see more of Halo Infinite, which is scheduled to launch later this fall after being delayed a year. Halo Infinite is the flagship Xbox game for this holiday, and judging by the marketing material in the announcement tweet, Microsoft will likely spend a considerable amount of time showing it off during the event.

There are several other Microsoft games in the works — such as Fable, the new Forza Motorsport game, Perfect Dark, Avowed, and more — that could make an appearance, along with new reveals for upcoming games.

E3 will take place digitally this year, with a stacked lineup of events that will be livestreamed. As we get closer to E3 2021, more publishers have confirmed their presence, with specific showcases from Nintendo, Ubisoft, and others. E3 2021 will run from June 12 to June 15.

