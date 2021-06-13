  1. Gaming

Diablo 2: Resurrected will release this September

By

A trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected that debuted at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 reveals the game’s release date. Diablo 2: Resurrected will be releasing on multiple platforms on September 23.

The game was first revealed at Blizzcon 2021 and has been long-awaited by fans of the Diablo franchise. Diablo 2: Resurrected will be a full HD remaster of the game’s original release, as well as its Lord of Destruction expansion. While there will be a lot of changes visually, players can expect the same top-down view that the Diablo games are known for.

Today’s trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected showed the game in action, with multiple characters in various classes, destroying hordes of the undead with magical powers.

While Diablo 2: Resurrected will be available on multiple platforms, today’s trailer focused on the Xbox Series X|S version of the game. On Microsoft’s new-generation console, players will be able to play the game at up to 4K/60 frames per second. Cross-progression will also be implemented for anyone who plays the game on other platforms.

For those who haven’t played Diablo 2 before, the game takes place immediately after the end of Diablo 1. That game’s unnamed hero is corrupted by the Lord of Terror’s essence, which he traps in his own body. This corruption causes demons to begin entering the world, causing mayhem and havoc. A party of adventurers appears, which players take control of to find the source of the demons and bring it to an end.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is launching on September 23 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

