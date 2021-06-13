Microsoft’s E3 2021 press conference featured a new look at 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite. As stated earlier by 343, Halo Infinite has been delayed to fall 2021. It is releasing this holiday season along with its free-to-play multiplayer mode, but has no set release date slated just yet.

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer will come in the form of a separate experience from its campaign. The grappling hook mechanic shown off in the main game footage also is confirmed to appear in this multiplayer. This new tool will serve as a new movement option and offensive tool.

The game is confirmed to run at 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series X in order to deliver the best experience possible for fans of the series.

“When it comes to gameplay, our goal is to deliver a multiplayer experience that honors classic Halo combat while also offering new players the support needed to jump in and have a great time,” says Halo Infinite‘s creative lead, Joseph Staten, in a new press release on Infinite‘s multiplayer.

The reveal also offered a glance at the game’s upgraded graphics and Infinite‘s storyline, which features Master Chief awakening to finish the fight once again. It was revealed earlier that this time he will be up against the Banished, the enemies known for their appearance in the spinoff series Halo Wars.

As stated earlier by Chris Lee, studio head of 343 Industries, Halo Infinite will focus entirely on Master Chief and his continuing saga. This time he will have a new ally in Cortana’s stead in the form of a new artificial intelligence (A.I.) modeled after her.

Together with this new A.I., Master Chief must solve the mystery of Cortana’s deletion and this new imitation A.I.’s missed erasure.

Halo Infinite will be hitting PC, Xbox One, and Series X|S this holiday seaon.

