Starfield’s file size is massive no matter what platform you’re playing on

Tomas Franzese
By

The file sizes for Starfield finally appeared across some of the storefronts it’s available on now that it’s available to preload. As a result, we’ve learned just how massive the game is.

On Steam, Bethesda recommends that players have 125 GB of space for the game, but Microsoft’s own launcher shows an even bigger PC install size of 139.84 GB for Starfield. That size is only slightly smaller on the console, with the Xbox Store showing me that the game will take up 117.07 GB on my Xbox Series X. It’s now very understandable why Microsoft is launching a 1 TB version of the Xbox Series S around Starfield; still, the game will even take over a tenth of that system’s memory if players aren’t expanding it at all. 

This 110+ GB file size across all platforms for Starfield demonstrates just how big Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG will be. It also follows a recent trend of even single-player taking up gigantic chunks of your game system’s memory. This year alone, we’ve seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take up over 130 GB of space on consoles, while Baldur’s Gate 3 clocks in at 125.14 GB currently. As games get bigger with more detail, it’s clear that our gaming platforms will be able to accommodate fewer and fewer games on their SSDs going forward. 

At least you can play the game via Xbox Cloud Gaming if none of your platforms can accommodate that file size. Starfield will be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 6. Those who pre-order the Premium Edition will get access on September 1, though.  

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
