A field-of-view slider headlines Starfield’s latest update

Bethesda just released Update 1.7.36 for Starfield, and it officially added a highly requested feature: field-of-view (FOV) sliders.

Even though Starfield is a game that can be entirely played from a first-person perspective, it did not have this feature at release. Fans had to previously resort to mods to add this functionality to the game. Bethesda did promise it’d add FOV sliders to the game shortly after it launched, though, and now this feature has finally arrived. By going into the Accessibility tab of the Settings menu, players can adjust the FOV of both the first and third-person cameras on both console and PC.

The field of view slider, also known as an FOV slider, in Starfield.
Tomas Franzese / Bethesda Game Studios

This update does bring some other improvements as well, like fixing a progression-blocking issue in the Echoes of the Past quest and improving stability and performance. In particular, Bethesda claimed stability with Intel Arc GPUs will now be better for PC players. For most players, though, the FOV slider is the most important new feature included in this update.

Starfield isn’t the only Bethesda game to get a notable update this month. Last week, Redfall finally received a patch that overhauled the game’s encounters, tweaked its stealth system, and added a 60 fps Performance Mode. While this Starfield update isn’t as large or monumental as that one, it does show Bethesda’s commitment to improving Starfield and adding heavily requested features. Hopefully, updates that add things like Nvidia DLSS support, an HDR calibration menu, ultrawide monitor support, and an eat button for food aren’t too far off.

Starfield is available now for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

