Nvidia DLSS support for Starfield teased alongside stability-improving update

Tomas Franzese
By

Bethesda Game Studios just released the first update for its sci-fi issue Starfield. It’s a smaller hotfix-level patch mainly focused on improving the game’s stability and fixing some quest-blocking bugs. A message from the developer also confirmed that a lot of major features that are in the works for future patches, including Nvidia DLSS support on PC.

Sarah Morgan in the lodge looking at the player.
Bethesda

The list of patch notes for Starfield update version 1.7.29 explains that it made “various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve frame rate,” including one related to installations on Xbox Series X/S. Also, quest-blocking issues in All The Money Can Buy, Into the Unknown, and Shadows of Neon are now all fixed. While that list isn’t long, a blog post and tweet from Bethesda explains that it’s just the start of “a regular interval of updates that have top community-requested features.”

The features players should expect more imminently in updates are brightness and contrast controls, an HDR calibration menu, an FOV slider, Nvidia DLSS support on PC, 32:9 ultrawide monitor support on PC, and an eat button for food. Looking at the longer term, Bethesda Game Studios says it’s “working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support,” and that it would love to add city maps to the game in the future.

For now, though, Bethesda Game Studios says its main priorityies are “making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many players are asking for.” Starfield is available now for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
