Forza Horizon 5 launches this November with Mexico setting

Forza Horizon 5 is headed to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 9, 2021, and will be set in Mexico.

During today’s Microsoft E3 2021 showcase, Forza Horizon 5 got a brand-new reveal trailer showing off some of its gameplay, locales, and new features.

Developer Playground Games confirmed that Forza Horizon 5’s world is the biggest the team has ever created.

According to Microsoft, “Forza Horizon 5 features the largest, most diverse open world ever in a Forza Horizon game set against a vibrant, ever-evolving landscape with limitless driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.”

The highlight of Horizon 5 is the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, a vehicle that can reach a maximum speed of over 350 km/h. Along with that, the game will feature dynamic seasons, ever-changing weather, and lots of different areas to explore.

Players will be able to roam deserts, jungles, cities, ruins, beaches, and even a volcano, which Microsoft boasts as the tallest point ever in a Forza game.

Horizon 5 isn’t the only Forza game in development. Microsoft’s Turn 10 Studios is hard at work on Forza Motorsport, which was revealed in 2020. It’s unclear when it’ll be ready for launch, but Forza Horizon 5 will certainly hold players over in the meantime.

Better yet, it’ll launch on Xbox Game Pass on release day since the game comes from a first-party Microsoft studio. It will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC, console, and cloud.

In addition, players can choose from multiple editions, including Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. Note that the Premium Edition will be available early on November 5, 2021.

