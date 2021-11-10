Is Forza Horizon 5 cross-platform?

Forza Horizon 5 has finally hit consoles and computers for all users (and is available on Game Pass for those with subscriptions), so racers ready for the latest racing experience can enjoy some truly impressive graphics and customization options. One of the things we love about Forza is how friendly its various Tours and racing matches are, from trying out different competitive modes to joining a team and making your way through a world tour together. Keep in mind that Horizon 5 also includes Kudos and Gift Drops to share with the community, so teamplay is a core aspect for many gaming modes.

Players looking to team up are probably wondering about crossplay options and how well the game supports finding other racers. So let’s run down the common questions about Horizon 5 crossplay and what you should know when planning your gaming sessions.

Does Forza Horizon 5 support cross-platform play?

Yes, it supports crossplay between Xbox game consoles and PC computers. There is no crossplay for PlayStation, because Forza is strictly a Microsoft-exclusive game series.

Here, “crossplay” means that, when playing, you can match with gamers who are on PCs or other Xbox systems. That greatly improves the pool of gamers to draw from, which makes it easier for races to fill up and get started. It also makes it easier to play with friends who may prefer to use their PC racing setups — and vice-versa for those who enjoy racing on a console in front of their TVs. To an extent, cross-saving is also supported, so some gamers are able to switch between PC and console without losing progress.

What platforms does Horizon 5 crossplay support?

Let’s get specific. Here’s where Forza Horizon 5 gamers can crossplay from:

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

Windows 10/11 PCs

Xbox Cloud Gaming: This is the feature supports cross-saving between platforms, but it also enables gameplay across a range of supported mobile devices. That includes playing on things like iPads or iPad Pros, Surface, laptops or tablets, new iPhone models, and more. This opens up plenty of mobile possibilities, although performance isn’t likely to be the same on a mobile device.

Steam

There’s one big caveat here when it comes to playing on Steam. Steam does support crossplay with Horizon 5, but it does not support cross-saving. Your Forza Steam file is its own support saved game that you can’t switch over to an Xbox or other device. You have to be on Steam to access the progress you have made — but you can still play with your buddies on console.

What languages does Horizon 5 support?

If you want to enjoy a literal world tour and play with teammates or rivals from around the globe (as much as servers will enable), then you may be wondering what markets Horizon 5 is actually being played in.

Full language support — meaning full localized voiceover — is available in English, French, German, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Those are your best regions for finding other players. More limited translation is also offered in Japanese, Italian, Korean, Russian, Polish, and Chinese, among other countries.

What about importing info from previous Forza games?

Forza Horizon 5 does allow you to import “liveries” or your in-depth vehicle detailing from previous games like Horizon 4. This allows you to keep playing with many of your beloved creations, now with improved graphics … and some limitations. Remember, Steam files are their own separate saved game, so you will not be able to import saved Steam liveries onto Xbox or native Windows games.

What about performance on older consoles?

If you are thinking about playing with someone who has an older console like the Xbox One, you may be wondering how a Series X-focused game like Forza Horizon 5 will perform. On Series X, Horizon 5 is designed to run at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second. On the Series S, performance is automatically switched to 1080p resolution at 30 fps. For Xbox One … well, things get a little tricky. Forza makes a number of compromises, especially when it comes to up-close graphics, to help enable performance. Vehicles and characters just won’t look as good. However, 1080p resolution and anti-aliasing should still help the game remain as beautiful as it can be.

If you are really worried about performance, you can always switch to Performance Mode, which is designed to lower resolution and increase fps for racers who prefer it. Practically speaking, the quality of a player’s internet connection is going to be more helpful for stability than adjusting the fps or resolution.

