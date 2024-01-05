After finding massive success in a limited beta, The Finals launched and instantly became one of the most popular free-to-play shooters on all platforms. Mixing the visual styling of Mirror’s Edge and the destructibility of a Battlefield title, this squad-based shooter has all the ingredients to be a hit for years to come. However, there’s one question that could put that future into question: Is it crossplay? Without a big enough player base, even a game like The Finals will die off since playing online is the only option. Since it has hit its full release, we can now confidently say whether or not this title has crossplay support.

Is The Finals cross-platform?

Yes, The Finals supports full crossplay across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You will automatically match up and play against people on all platforms, but you do have the option to limit yourself to only get matched up with people on your specific platform if you wish. This could be an advantage if you feel players on mouse and keyboard have an unfair edge over controller players, but it could make finding a game more difficult.

On top of crossplay, The Finals also has a full cross-progression system. Thanks to the Embark account you create when starting the game, all your stats, unlocks, loadouts, and more are saved to that account. If you decide to jump over to a different console or PC later and boot the game up, so long as you log in with that same account, you can pick up right where you left off.

