There are dozens, if not hundreds, of Pokémon clones out there, but none of them quite captured the same magic as the original. Temtem comes as close as we’ve seen, with a fantastic roster of creatures to capture, battle, and evolve. While the core concept shares a lot with its inspiration, it does break the mold in a few ways, such as having all battles be 2v2, the inclusion of house options, and a focus on online play. While not quite an MMO like Final Fantasy 14, playing with others is a core component of Temtem in the same way it is for Genshin Impact, which means it would benefit everyone if it was a cross-platform game. Pokémon is one of the best Switch games, but because it is exclusive to that console, you never have the option to battle trainers on other platforms. Does Temtem let you battle it out with trainers no matter where they are? Let’s find out.

Is Temtem cross-platform?

Temtem is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Switch. Thankfully, there are no barriers to your Temtem tamer teaming up or battling it out with players on any of these platforms. This frees you up to go through the story in co-op, or just trade with friends no matter what.

Even better, Temtem has full cross-progression. While you will need to buy a second copy to take full advantage of the feature, you can at least know that picking up the game on a different platform later on doesn’t mean you need to start your Temtem adventures over from scratch. All your resources, Temtem, and story progress will come along for the ride.