 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Temtem cross-platform?

By
how to trade in temtem
Image used with permission by copyright holder

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of Pokémon clones out there, but none of them quite captured the same magic as the original. Temtem comes as close as we’ve seen, with a fantastic roster of creatures to capture, battle, and evolve. While the core concept shares a lot with its inspiration, it does break the mold in a few ways, such as having all battles be 2v2, the inclusion of house options, and a focus on online play. While not quite an MMO like Final Fantasy 14, playing with others is a core component of Temtem in the same way it is for Genshin Impact, which means it would benefit everyone if it was a cross-platform gamePokémon is one of the best Switch games, but because it is exclusive to that console, you never have the option to battle trainers on other platforms. Does Temtem let you battle it out with trainers no matter where they are? Let’s find out.

Is Temtem cross-platform?

Temtem island exploration
Crema

Temtem is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Switch. Thankfully, there are no barriers to your Temtem tamer teaming up or battling it out with players on any of these platforms. This frees you up to go through the story in co-op, or just trade with friends no matter what.

Recommended Videos

Even better, Temtem has full cross-progression. While you will need to buy a second copy to take full advantage of the feature, you can at least know that picking up the game on a different platform later on doesn’t mean you need to start your Temtem adventures over from scratch. All your resources, Temtem, and story progress will come along for the ride.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Is Palworld cross-platform?
A person and two pals in Palworld.

Palworld, the creature-collecting survival game that fans have dubbed "Pokémon with guns," became a viral hit on launch day. With Pokémon being a Nintendo console-exclusive franchise (and one of the most successful video game franchises of all time), it's no surprise that gamers who stick to other platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and PC are eager for the chance to capture and battle with oddball creatures in an open-world setting.

Being a survival game with a huge emphasis on co-op, much like Ark: Survival Evolved, one would hope Palworld would be a cross-platform game.

Read more
The best free cross-platform games
Several characters from Genshin Impact in key art.

Just a decade ago, the idea of games being free or letting you play with people online on different consoles was almost unheard of. All games cost full price, and you had to make sure you and your friends all bought the same console or you couldn't play online together, even if it was the same game. That's just the way it was and we accepted it. Fast forward to today and we're drowning in great free games, but also enjoying the rise of cross-platform games. Naturally, there's a huge crossover between these two where there are as few barriers as possible to getting you and your friends to play. These are the best games you can play no matter what platform you're on and not have to spend a dime.
The best free cross-platform games

Fortnite

Read more
Is Fortnite cross-platform?
Mount Olympus

There's no denying that Fortnite has earned its spot among the best games of all time. Whether you like the battle royale or not, or maybe prefer something like Apex Legends, the staying power this game has is incredible. The only other game that can be compared to it is Minecraft. Part of its success is the fact that Fortnite is available on just about anything with a screen. That should make it easy to play with anyone you want, but only if it is a cross-platform game. Let's jump out of the battle bus and see what answers we can find regarding whether Fortnite is cross-platform.
Is Fortnite cross-platform?

Yes, Fortnite was actually one of the first games to really push for full cross-platform support. As of now, players can party up across PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, and Android devices.

Read more