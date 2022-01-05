We get it. You want to go fast — that’s one of the reasons you are playing Forza Horizon 5 in the first place. At, 100, 200, even 300 miles per hour, you can blister across the picturesque Mexican landscape. But sometimes that’s still not enough to get you to your next race as fast as you’d like. That’s where fast travel comes in. This feature is restricted at first, but before long, you can teleport to virtually any spot on the map in an instant. We will show you how in this guide to Forza Horizon 5 fast travel.

How to fast travel in Forza Horizon 5

When you first begin your journey in Forza Horizon 5, fast travel is very limited. Spread around the map are houses for you to purchase with credit earned from races and various other activities, with prices ranging from a few hundred thousand to several million credits. Every house you buy becomes a fast travel node. You can designate one house as your “home” by visiting it and it will be a free fast travel destination. The rest initially cost 10,000 credits each time you teleport to another house, a steep price early in Forza.

Open your map and hover your cursor over one of your houses. Select it, and a pop-up window will tell you the fast travel price and ask you to confirm. Say yes, and you will be whisked away to start your drive from your destination.

How to unlock fast travel to any road

There are only a handful of houses, and the map of Forza Horizon 5 is enormous. Wouldn’t it be better if you could just instantly teleport to any road? The good news is you can. Purchasing the Buenas Vistas house comes with the fast travel anywhere per, but doing so requires investing a bit of time and a lot of credits.

First, you need to focus on the Expeditions. These are the larger racing adventures that are unlocked as you progress though the game. There are five groups of Expeditions. Completing the first entry of a group unlocks houses and other miscellaneous destinations in a region. The Buenas Vistas house is available once you complete the Guanajuato Expedition.

Unlocking the Buenas Vistas house is the easy part. Now you need to pay for the place. At 2 million credits ,this is one of the most expensive properties in Forza Horizon 5. Plan to complete a lot of races, and make sure to use your wheel spins every time you level up. It will take some time, but the expanded fast travel is well worth the cost.

I’m broke!

Now that you’ve just spent all your money, fast traveling at 10,000 credits a pop may be a luxury you can’t afford (it’s the avocado toast of Forza). But there is a way to get it for a discount and, eventually, free of charge. That is where fast travel boards come in.

Fast travel boards are wide, rectangular signs scattered across Mexico. Every time you smash one, it permanently lowers the cost of fast travel by 200 credits. There are 50 total, so you need to destroy them all if you want fast travel at no cost. Keep an eye out for the lightening bolt symbol on your map as you drive and take the time to seek these out. Do so, and you are finally free to travel about the country.

