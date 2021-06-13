  1. Gaming

Hades, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

By

During the Xbox conference at E3 2021, it was announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be coming onto Xbox Game Pass today, along with the rest of the Yakuza games. Along with Like a Dragon, Age of Empires IV and Hades will be on the Xbox Game Pass on October 28 and August 13, respectively. Players who own the Xbox Game Pass subscription can download these games for no extra cost on their PCs and Xbox consoles.

During the conference, it was announced that Hades will be available on the Xbox Game Pass. Supergiant Games’ critically acclaimed hack-and-slash roguelike Greek fantasy takes you through the deepest parts of Hades all the way to the mortal realm. It will be released on Xbox Game Pass on August 13.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released in early January of 2020 and was a huge departure for the game series. Instead of assaulting your enemies with a flurry of button-mashing blows, the gameplay slowed down to a strategic turn-based flow. Fortunately, the game kept its style and humor and even branched out into poking fun at classic turn-based RPGs.

The latest installment of the long-running RTS series Age of Empires IV got a new trailer along with a release date for the game. Age of Empires IV will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass on October 28.

It would not have been a proper E3 without a Forza announcement. Forza Horizon 5 was announced during the Xbox conference, with a trailer showcasing many of the cars you will be driving, as well as a gorgeous rendering of Mexico, where the game will take place. Forza Horizon 5 is releasing on November 9 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one release.

