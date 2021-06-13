  1. Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator set for takeoff on Xbox Series X/S in 4K

By

Microsoft Flight Simulator is on its way to the Xbox Series X/S very soon as revealed during Microsoft’s E3 conference. The amateur flight simulator will be landing on the Xbox series X|S in just two days on July 27. It will also receive a Top Gun movie tie-in expansion that’s coming in the fall of 2021.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the latest entry in Microsoft’s long-running series, which began in 1982. This new addition to the series was released in 2020 for Microsoft Windows and is finally making its way to console this year.

The newest trailer shows the game running at 4K on the Xbox Series X. Its console release has been teased on the official site via a message stating, “Coming to Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021” and straight from its lead, Jörg Neumann, during early interviews.

This console port has been in the works since its initial PC release in 2020 with Phil Spencer and Neumann claiming that it was being developed at the time, even before a load of requests for it started coming in.

The original release of the flight sim is critically acclaimed as one of the best and most unique gaming experiences on the PC. Its claim to fame is the accessibility behind it, allowing players to play with multiple monitors and a flight stick or a simple Xbox controller, enabling play even for players who know nothing about flying an airplane.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on PC for purchase and through the Xbox Game Pass for PC. It will be hitting the Xbox Series X/S on July 27 for $70. The Top Gun expansion will follow behind in fall 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft shows off S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, sets April 2022 release date

stalker 2 release date gameplay

Psychonauts 2 brings psychic goofiness later this summer

psychonauts 2 announcement 7 final

Redfall, a new co-op shooter packed with vampires, set for summer 2022 release

redfall arkane release date reveal

Contraband confirmed as the next game from developer of Just Cause series

contraband-is-the-next-game-from-the-just-cause-studio

Halo Infinite is launching for holidays along with free-to-play multiplayer

halo infinites e3 trailer infinite story

The Outer Worlds 2 confirmed with extremely cheeky trailer

diablo 2 resurrected release date reveal outer worlds

Hades, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

hades yakuza like a dragon xbox game pass 2bd644a3 56a9 43e1 806c 2f11fcdfb910

Diablo 2: Resurrected will release this September

diablo 2 resurrected release date reveal ii logo

A Plague Tale: Requiem brings more rat swarms in 2022

pre write plague tale requiem announced plaguetale 2837223b

New Battlefield gameplay trailer reveals more features, calls back to old titles

new battlefield 2042 trailer e3 gameplay

Starfield will launch in 2022 as an Xbox exclusive

A screenshot of a pilot in a spaceship in Starfield.

Everything we know about Far Cry 6

esperanza Far Cry 6

Microsoft and Bethesda Games Showcase, E3 2021: How to watch and what to expect

Xbox Bethesda E3 Livestream