A Plague Tale: Requiem brings more rat swarms in 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to the Xbox console and PC in 2022. The game was part of the many announcements at the E3 2021 Xbox conference. From the looks of the trailer, we can expect to see new rat-controlling powers and more knights to take down as quickly and as stealthy as possible. A Plague Tale: Requiem is also a likely candidate to come on to Xbox Game Pass when it releases as the original game, Plague Tale: Innocence is already on Xbox Game Pass.

Since 2019 there have been rumors that there will be a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence as it has been heavily hinted that Innocence was just the beginning of a larger story. Now with this trailer reveal it has been confirmed that Requiem is the next step in the Plague Tale narrative.

Plague Tale: Requiem will take place after the first game in a new place presumably somewhere in France with a more battle-ready Amicia and Hugo, who is now dealing with controlling how to use his powers. We saw knights in the trailer with red and white-colored armor, hinting that they are English knights. So we can expect more conflict not only between Amicia and the people pursuing her and her brother but also more narratives dealing with the conflict between France and England.

The sequel still seems to involve stealthily traversing through French cityscapes and the French countryside, utilizing gear and a little bit of magic to dispatch knights and other enemies that are blocking your way. This time around the Prima Macula, the ancient curse inside Hugo’s blood, is taking more of center stage as seen by the tidal wave of rats pouring through the streets of an unnamed city.

