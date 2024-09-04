 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

After its studio criticized Microsoft, Enotria: The Last Song is coming to Xbox

By
A man in a mask and a three-pointed hat standing in a spotlight.
Jyamma Games

Looks like Enotria: The Last Song will be coming to Xbox soon after all. After announcing an indefinite delay, the developers have announced they’ve gotten what they need to bring the game to Xbox “ASAP.”

Jyamma Games took to the internet on Monday to announce it had delayed the Xbox version of its game indefinitely because of a lack of communication with Microsoft for two months. “This task is nearly impossible with Microsoft taking months to reply to us when we have the game ready for submission,” a post on the studio’s X (formerly Twitter) account read. However, it iterated that it was still open to reversing that decision if it could get in touch with Xbox.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, that seems to have happened. An X post from Wednesday states that the team is now in contact with Xbox thanks to head of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer and the community.

“We would like to officially thank Phil Spencer and his team for reaching out to us so promptly and helping to resolve our situation,” the post read. “We are now working closely with Microsoft, and we hope this collaboration will lead to the game’s release for Xbox as soon as possible.”

Jyamma CEO Giacomo “Jacky” Greco added on the game’s official Discord ahead of the X announcement that Xbox had contacted them to say “sorry about the situation.”

Community manager “Creatura” also clarified on the Discord that it’ll be difficult for Jyamma to meet the September 19 deadline for the Xbox version, but it’s not impossible. “We still lost some time trying to communicate with Xbox, so it will be hard to meet that deadline, but as soon as there’s a set-in-stone date ahead, we’ll make an announcement,” Creatura wrote.

Enotria is a Soulslike inspired by Italian mythology where players don “role-altering masks.” It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on September 19.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
I’m finally turning into a Valorant fan thanks to its Xbox port
Key art for Valorant on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Although I've followed and played a bit of Valorant over the years as I've covered it, I've never fully taken the plunge and gotten into Riot Games' intense hero shooter competitively. I simply don't like playing first-person shooters on PC. I understand that's a somewhat odd take because using a mouse and keyboard gives players such precise control, but I grew up playing Call of Duty games on a console rather than a PC. I could take the time to really learn and get used to mouse-and-keyboard controls for a game like Valorant, but it's so competitive, and proper teamwork is such a critical factor that it is too intimidating of a game to practice my PC skills in.

That's why I was grateful when I learned Riot Games was finally bringing Valorant to consoles with some major adjustments. Announced at Summer Game Fest, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Valorant are on the way and in closed beta testing right now. Riot granted me access to the Xbox beta, and after playing some more Valorant on Xbox Series X, I can tell I'm starting to get hooked. Valorant is a tightly designed competitive shooter, and the control tweaks Riot made to make it work on a controller feel great. I don't have to worry about competing with PC players using a mouse and keyboard either, just players who are already really good at the game with a controller.

Read more
From horror to cozy: Xbox adds more games to its June Game Pass lineup
xbox game pass june wave 2 still wakes the deep

Microsoft has announced the rest of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in June, and it's a mix that leans from wholesome to dark and foreboding.

Out on Tuesday is Still Wakes the Deep, the latest horror game from Dear Esther developer The Chinese Room and Secret Mode, which was previously announced to be launching on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass day one. In this deep sea nightmare, you have to survive a sinking oil rig in the North Sea while not getting taken in by a mysterious eldritch horror.

Read more
After the Xbox Games Showcase, play these Game Pass greats this weekend (June 14-16)
Marcus in Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.

We're coming off a fantastic week for Xbox. Although this has been a rough year for the company and game reveals don't make up for all the developers Microsoft has laid off, the Xbox Games Showcase did feature lots of promising games and helped reaffirm the feeling that Xbox is here to stay in gaming. As I returned from Summer Game Fest and wondered which Xbox Game Pass games to recommend this weekend, I looked to games that will give you more context to some of the best announcements from 2024's Xbox Games Showcase.

One is a remaster of the first game in a hallmark Xbox franchise that's getting a prequel soon. After that, there's the Dragon Age game that you need to check out so you're all up to speed whenever Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches later this year. Finally, we have a retro first-person shooter from Rare that still holds up today, getting a revival by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics.
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Read more