Looks like Enotria: The Last Song will be coming to Xbox soon after all. After announcing an indefinite delay, the developers have announced they’ve gotten what they need to bring the game to Xbox “ASAP.”

Jyamma Games took to the internet on Monday to announce it had delayed the Xbox version of its game indefinitely because of a lack of communication with Microsoft for two months. “This task is nearly impossible with Microsoft taking months to reply to us when we have the game ready for submission,” a post on the studio’s X (formerly Twitter) account read. However, it iterated that it was still open to reversing that decision if it could get in touch with Xbox.

Thankfully, that seems to have happened. An X post from Wednesday states that the team is now in contact with Xbox thanks to head of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer and the community.

“We would like to officially thank Phil Spencer and his team for reaching out to us so promptly and helping to resolve our situation,” the post read. “We are now working closely with Microsoft, and we hope this collaboration will lead to the game’s release for Xbox as soon as possible.”

Maskless Ones, thanks to @XboxP3 and our amazing community, we’re now in direct contact with the Xbox Team. We’re excited to work on bringing Enotria: The Last Song to Xbox ASAP! pic.twitter.com/D5N6hPrETi — Enotria: The Last Song (@enotriagame) September 4, 2024

Jyamma CEO Giacomo “Jacky” Greco added on the game’s official Discord ahead of the X announcement that Xbox had contacted them to say “sorry about the situation.”

Community manager “Creatura” also clarified on the Discord that it’ll be difficult for Jyamma to meet the September 19 deadline for the Xbox version, but it’s not impossible. “We still lost some time trying to communicate with Xbox, so it will be hard to meet that deadline, but as soon as there’s a set-in-stone date ahead, we’ll make an announcement,” Creatura wrote.

Enotria is a Soulslike inspired by Italian mythology where players don “role-altering masks.” It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on September 19.