Digital Trends
Gaming

343 Industries threatens to ban illegal testers of Halo: Reach beta on PC

Aaron Mamiit
By

Game developer 343 Industries finally launched beta testing for Halo: Reach on the PC, but it has been distributed illegally, prompting the developer to threaten players with the banhammer.

The first flight for the beta of Halo: Reach for PC, which was initially expected in April, finally started on June 28, and will last only until July 1. According to 343 Industries, there were only a limited number of Halo Insiders who could participate, chosen with varying ranges of hardware running on Windows 10. The developer said that over time, the flights will grow in size as the beta tests expand to other areas of the game.

“We see the excitement and eagerness from the community to participate in these flights, and we hear you. Just know that we are going to continue to invite more over time and get as many people in and providing feedback as possible but it’s going to take some time so please hang in there,” wrote 343 Industries in a blog post. There are less than 1,000 Halo Insiders involved in the first flight, and they will be playing only one campaign mission.

Unfortunately, it appears that some fans are too eager to catch their first glimpse of Halo: Reach on the PC. In a post on the official Halo forums, 343 Industries acknowledged that the first Halo Insider flight for the game was “illegally distributed online.”

“If you download or play this illegal copy, we have the right to ban all associated accounts and remove you from all current or future 343 programs,” the developer said, issuing a warning to all players illegally testing Halo: Reach on the PC. With just one mission that will last only a few minutes, it seems hardly worth the risk of facing the banhammer.

Halo: Reach will be the first game that will be released for the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Instead of launching all at once, the contents of the collection will be rolled out in their chronological order in the series’ story, with Halo: Reach to be followed by Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, the Halo 3: ODST campaign, and Halo 4.

Halo 5: Guardians is not available on PC, but the next entry in the series, Halo Infinite, will find its way to the platform and on Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox, currently known as Project Scarlett.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
dota underlords teamfight tactics are a mess teamfighttactics
Gaming

Dota Underlords and Teamfight Tactics are a mess, and gamers love it

The up-and-coming autochess genre, lead by Dota Underlords and Teamfight Tactics, is different from most strategy games you've played. Both titles are a bit of a mess, with chaotic battles and mediocre interfaces. Gamers love them anyway.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
hp omen mindframe headset review 13
Deals

Best Buy takes a massive $150 off of the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset

Even old-school PC brands like HP have gotten into the head-fi game, and the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset is now on sale for a quarter of its original price. Read on to find out more about this unique design and how much you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of June 28

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Stadia video game purchases cloud streaming store removal publisher developer
Gaming

You get to keep your Google Stadia games, even if the publishers pull support

What happens to your Google Stadia games if they are no longer supported? According to Stadia chief Phil Harrison, if a publisher or developer decides to pull support for a title, both your game and save data will still be accessible.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite week 8 challenges fortnite clocks
Gaming

Save some time and use our Fortnite guide to visit different clocks on the map

The season 9, week 8 challenges are now up in Fortnite: Battle Royale, and there's one challenge that tasks players with visiting different clocks on the map. Here's our guide to completing it.
Posted By Cody Perez
Google Stadia no beta test before launch cloud gaming stream
Gaming

No public beta for Stadia could make Founder’s Bundle buyers the guinea pigs

There are many questions about how Google Stadia will perform on different internet connections but Google won’t be making an effort to get that answered before launch. The company won’t be hosting a beta test before the release.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Twitch Prime Day 2019 Apex Legends FIFA 190 content drops
Gaming

Apex Legends, FIFA 19 get Twitch content drops before Amazon Prime Day

Before Prime Day, Twitch will be home to a competition leading up to the big day. Celebrities will be facing off against each other in an Apex Legends contest and Prime subscribers will be able to take advantage of content drops.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Here's how Rockstar, BioWare, and more have responded to crunch allegations

Video game developers often have to deal with extremely long hours, particularly near the end of a project. This process is called "crunch," and these are the studios where it reportedly takes place.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tetris royale 100 players mobile
Gaming

Tetris Royale brings 100-player battle royale version of classic game to mobile

Tetris Royale will feature a 100-player battle royale mode for the classic puzzler. The game will be similar to Tetris 99 for the Nintendo Switch, but it is being developed for iOS and Android, with beta testing to start within the year.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Benchmark leak shows PlayStation 5 is 4 times more powerful than PlayStation 4

A benchmark leak reportedly shows that the PlayStation 5 will be four times more powerful than the PlayStation 4. The next-generation console's score also places its performance within the vicinity of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nintendo switch online snes 64 gamecube games nes
Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online may soon add retro games from other classic systems

Nintendo hinted that classic games from more platforms beyond the NES may soon be added to Nintendo Switch Online. Gamers are hoping for SNES, Nintendo 64, and GameCube titles to be added to the retro collection.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy viii remastered originally direct port
Gaming

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered originally planned as just a direct port

Square Enix initially planned to re-release Final Fantasy VIII as a direct port. Fortunately, the developer felt that the RPG deserved better for its 20th anniversary, resulting in Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
game freak responds pokemon sword shield controversy and dynamax pikachu
Gaming

Game Freak will not change plans amid Pokémon Sword and Shield controversy

Pokémon Sword and Shield drew controversy when it was revealed that not all Pokémon from older games may be transferred to the upcoming RPG. However, it appears that Game Freak will not be changing its plans despite the backlash.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit