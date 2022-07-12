Halo Infinite‘s co-op insider flight build didn’t launch on July 11 as some players anticipated, but the test is still on track to launch soon. According to 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard, the team is still looking to launch the test this week, though it could come a bit later than planned

PSA: The team is still working on our upcoming #HaloInfinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our "target was the week of July 11", many sites reported it simply as "starting July 11." Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today. (1/3) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 11, 2022

Halo Infinite suffered over a year-long delay after its heavily criticized initial reveal, with the game then only launching in parts at the end of 2021. The free-to-play multiplayer component hit first in November, with the single-player campaign following a month later in December. A notable omission from the campaign that has been a staple of the Halo franchise since the first entry was the inclusion of any co-op play, either locally or online.

Co-op for Halo Infinite itself has been delayed multiple times, with the latest update on the feature being an open test flight for Insiders that was scheduled to launch on the week of July 11. When it didn’t launch yesterday, it left some fans a little confused. However, Community Director Brian Jarrard has taken to Twitter to explain that work on the test build is still ongoing, stating “Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today.”

Jarrard goes on to state that they are all working hard, but it is still “day by day” and did not offer any timeline for when the beta will open up beyond this week.

Halo Infinite has been plagued with criticism for its lack of content in both single and multiplayer, and even more so for the length of time in which new content is delivered. The game’s multiplayer progression is largely seen as a failure, and with co-op not only being absent at launch, but even having its beta delayed, faith in 343 Industries may fall to an all-time low.

