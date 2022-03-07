Halo Infinite campaign co-op won’t launch with season 2

Anyone who is waiting to play through Halo Infinite‘s open world with a friend will have to wait a bit longer than anticipated. The feature, which was supposed to be added in with the game’s second multiplayer season, has been delayed.

In a news post on Halo Waypoint, developer 343 Industries detailed its plans for the game’s second season of content. Along with detailing the new weapons and maps players will be getting in the new season, titled Lone Wolves, the developer revealed that it needs more time to “land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite.” When the game’s second season launches on May 3, it won’t add campaign co-op.

The caveat here is that 343 Industries is still aiming to get co-op for Halo Infinite‘s campaign out during the game’s second season, albeit later into it. That still leaves a fairly wide release window for the long-anticipated feature; seasons in Halo Infinite are nearly six months long.

Before launching Halo Infinite, 343 Industries announced that co-op and another legacy feature of the franchise, Forge, would not immediately be available. While co-op was supposed to arrive with the game’s second multiplayer season, Forge is slated for the third, a goal that 343 still has in its sights. In the blog post, the developer said that it is currently flighting the feature, which lets players create their own custom game types and map layouts, to a small group of community creators. “We still have the goal of shipping Forge with Season 3,” reads the post.

