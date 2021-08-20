Halo Infinite will be missing two major staples of the Halo franchise when it releases. In a development update released by developer 343 Industries, Joseph Staten, the game’s creative head, announced that Halo Infinite will not have campaign co-op or a forge mode when it launches.

“Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch. And we also made the tough call to delay shipping forge past launch as well,” said Staten. “When we looked at these two experiences — campaign co-op and forge — we made the determination, they’re just not ready.”

The two features are fixtures of the Halo franchise, attracting players since the release of Halo 2. Halo: The Master Chief Collection added its own custom games browser earlier this year. Custom games, for those who don’t know, are made through Halo’s forge mode, which has been present in Halo 2, 3, Reach, 4, and 5.

However, both forge and campaign co-op will be added to Halo Infinite, just not immediately. Both features will take months to make it into the game after it launches. Campaign co-op and forge mode will both be a part of Halo Infinite‘s seasonal road map, with campaign co-op coming first during the game’s second season. According to Staten, seasons in Halo Infinite, much like seasons in The Master Chief Collection, will last three months. Forge is currently slated to release during Halo Infinite‘s third season.

Halo Infinite is still without a release date but has a window of this holiday season. The game will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

