 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Halo 2 multiplayer maps are making a return for 20th anniversary

By
Master Chief holding a gun and a flaming grenade with a city behind him.
Xbox Game Studios

For the 20th anniversary of Halo 2, Xbox is releasing many of the game’s multiplayer maps in Halo Infinite on November 5.

Halo Studios (the new name for 343 Industries) announced Monday that the seven maps will be featured in a playlist called Delta Arena. The maps — Ascension, Boulevard, Canopy, Conjurer, Inquisitor, Serenity, and Beaver Canyon — have been recreated in Forge by community members, so they feature some nice visual upgrades, along with new names. For example, Beaver Canyon will be listed in the playlist as Beaver Creek. The developers have also tweaked the gameplay so it feels more like Halo 2, with higher jumps and friendly player collision, and added a new starting weapon: the MA5K Avenger.

Recommended Videos

“Considering all the subtle difference between Halo Infinite and Halo 2, a 1:1 recreation was never quite in the cards, but what we did come to was that of an amalgamation between the two, with settings that move like legacy Halo, but plays with elements of the modern sandbox,” Halo Infinite designer Evan Colson sad in an Xbox Wire post.

Related

The blog post also reiterated a previous announcement that famous Halo 2 E3 2003 demo would be coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection as a fully playable mod in the Steam Workshop.

The demo is best known for being an enormous hit when the vide0 for it debuted at the expo, but very little of it made it into the final release due to technological constraints. Similar obstacles also pertained to this new version of the demo, which was put together by modders thanks to Digsite archive assets. They also built tools that would allow the porting of those assets from use in an engine that doesn’t exist anymore. “Even the original executable is difficult to work with, as you need an Xbox developer kit to get it to boot, which is in increasingly short supply even within the studio,” senior franchise writer Kenneth Peters said.

Halo: Combat Evolved was iconic when it launched alongside the Xbox, and Halo 2 had a lot to live up to. Thankfully, it was very ambitious, utilizing Xbox Live for the first time for multiplayer and pushing the story forward to become one of the best Halo games ever released. You can currently play it in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Halo Infinite’s next season will add two new maps
A spartan holds a ravager in Halo Infinite.

Nearly six months after it launched, Halo Infinite's second season is on the way. Officially arriving on May 3, Season 2 of the free-to-play Halo title will add a buffet of changes, all of which have been shared by developer 343 Industries in a large, dense post on Halo Waypoint.

The most immediate changes that players will notice though are likely the two additional maps coming to the game, along with some adjustments to weapon and melee damage that will shift Halo Infinite's meta.

Read more
Halo Infinite campaign co-op won’t launch with season 2
Spartans dressed as samurai in Halo Infinite.

Anyone who is waiting to play through Halo Infinite's open world with a friend will have to wait a bit longer than anticipated. The feature, which was supposed to be added in with the game's second multiplayer season, has been delayed.

In a news post on Halo Waypoint, developer 343 Industries detailed its plans for the game's second season of content. Along with detailing the new weapons and maps players will be getting in the new season, titled Lone Wolves, the developer revealed that it needs more time to "land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite." When the game's second season launches on May 3, it won't add campaign co-op.

Read more
Patch for Halo Infinite’s team battle fixes almost nothing
Multiple Spartans posing for Halo Infinite.

A hotfix rolled out for Halo Infinite on January 19 with the intention of fixing the game's malfunctioning big team battle game mode. According to Halo community director Brian Jarrard, the patch accomplished almost nothing, with matchmaking issues still present in the classic multiplayer mode.

https://twitter.com/ske7ch/status/1483882268892352512?s=20

Read more