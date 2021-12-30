  1. Gaming

Halo Infinite’s new item pack nearly costs as much as Master Chief Collection

Giovanni Colantonio
By

A new item bundle in Halo Infinite‘s shop has fans questioning Microsoft and 343 Industries’ item pricing structure. The Mister Chief item set turns a classic Halo meme into an A.I., weapon charm, and set of sprays — but it’ll cost players $18.

The cosmetic set is a bit of an inside joke for Halo fans. It’s based on a cartoon drawn by former Halo Community Manager Frank O’Connor in 2004. The crude drawing of Master Chief, dubbed Mister Chief, become a beloved gag for fans and popped up in several update posts about the series in the 2000s.

A pack of Mister Chief items in Halo Infinite.

The Mister Chief item pack immortalizes that meme in Halo Infinite. Players who purchase the pack in the game’s shop will get the cartoon as an A.I. The set comes with a weapon charm featuring his face and sprays that can be used on armor, guns, and vehicles.

The catch is its somewhat eye-popping price tag. The set costs 2,000 credits, which translates to around $18. That makes it one of Halo Infinite‘s most expensive item packs yet. To put it into perspective, the items almost cost as much as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is currently on sale for $20 in Steam’s winter sale, and it’s one-third of Halo Infinite‘s full retail price — all for a few cosmetics.

This costs as much as MCC right now on Steam.

&mdash; Hey You Mewtwo (@PlatinumMewtwo) December 28, 2021

Halo Infinite‘s cosmetic pricing has been a sore spot for fans since the game launched. To get an item like the game’s popular Spartan cat ears, players needed to plop down $9. Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the game’s current pricing model.

“Pay $20 for an unfunny Halo ‘meme’ OR pay $20 for 6 Halo games in their entirety,” reads one reply to the Halo Twitter account’s tweet about the item set. “The price gouging is insane and they will never change it.”

The recently released Halo Infinite finds itself in a complicated position. Its multiplayer is completely free, which usually justifies higher cosmetic prices. On the other hand, Microsoft is still selling the campaign as a full-retail $60 game. It’s a bit like Microsoft has found a way to have its cake and eat it too. Ultimately, players will have to vote with their wallets on this one if they want to see item pricing come down anytime soon.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use a blue light filter on your phone

Does blue light really affect your sleep? We ask an expert

Tech I’m so glad I bought in 2021

Tech I'm so glad I bought in 2021.

Tech I wish I hadn’t bought in 2021

Tech I wish I hadn't bought in 2021.

Best gaming laptop deals for January 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

JLab’s new skin tone earbuds go beyond black and white

JLab Go Air Tones.

The best iPhone 13 screen protectors

Best iPhone 13 screen protectors.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases and covers

Galaxy Z Fold 2

This tiny 2-in-1 was my most surprising laptop of 2021

Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet mode.

Asus issues recalls and admits wrong for its motherboards catching on fire

Two Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards.

SpaceX eyes new launch date for first orbital Starship flight

An illustration showing SpaceX's Super Heavy rocket shortly after launch.

How to use external storage with an iPhone or iPad

External Devices with iOS

Best Xbox Live Gold deals for January 2022

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Best gaming monitor deals for January 2022

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1