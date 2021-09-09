After being left out of Sony’s PlayStation 5 remaster lineup for so long, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy are finally heading to the next-gen console. The announcement during today’s PlayStation showcase also revealed that both games are heading to PC, a first for the Uncharted franchise.

The trailer shown during today’s PlayStation Showcase didn’t include many details on what players can expect from the remasters of both games. However, it’s easy to assume that they both will be upgraded with modern hardware in mind, meaning support for gameplay at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution is likely on the list of improvements. The gameplay shown during the trailer didn’t include anything new either, although some visual improvements were noticeable, like better lighting in Uncharted 4‘s cutscenes.

That Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy are being ported to PC is the most surprising part of today’s trailer, though, and is likely a product of Sony’s recent acquisition of Nixxes Software. Nixxes, which Sony purchased this past July, has a reputation for porting console games to PC, having worked on Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Deux Ex: Mankind Divided in the past. None of the gameplay shown during today’s trailer was taken from PC.

According to a YouTube video of today’s trailer posted by Sony, the duo of Uncharted games will be released as a bundle called Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The bundle doesn’t have a set release date yet but has a release window of early 2022. With Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy heading to PC and PlayStation 5, fans of the franchise are now left hoping for the original trilogy of Uncharted games to be ported to either platform.

