  1. Gaming

Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy remasters are coming to PC

By

After being left out of Sony’s PlayStation 5 remaster lineup for so long, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy are finally heading to the next-gen console. The announcement during today’s PlayStation showcase also revealed that both games are heading to PC, a first for the Uncharted franchise.

The trailer shown during today’s PlayStation Showcase didn’t include many details on what players can expect from the remasters of both games. However, it’s easy to assume that they both will be upgraded with modern hardware in mind, meaning support for gameplay at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution is likely on the list of improvements. The gameplay shown during the trailer didn’t include anything new either, although some visual improvements were noticeable, like better lighting in Uncharted 4‘s cutscenes.

That Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy are being ported to PC is the most surprising part of today’s trailer, though, and is likely a product of Sony’s recent acquisition of Nixxes Software. Nixxes, which Sony purchased this past July, has a reputation for porting console games to PC, having worked on Tomb RaiderShadow of the Tomb Raider, and Deux Ex: Mankind Divided in the past. None of the gameplay shown during today’s trailer was taken from PC.

According to a YouTube video of today’s trailer posted by Sony, the duo of Uncharted games will be released as a bundle called Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The bundle doesn’t have a set release date yet but has a release window of early 2022. With Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy heading to PC and PlayStation 5, fans of the franchise are now left hoping for the original trilogy of Uncharted games to be ported to either platform.

Editors' Recommendations

Spider-Man 2 is coming in 2023 — and it’s bringing Venom

Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

God of War: Ragnarok trailer sets up war against the gods

Kratos and his son sit by a fire in God of War Ragnarok.

Knights of the Old Republic is getting a PS5 remake

Picture of Revan from KOTOR

GTA 5’s PS5 port is being delayed, so keep playing it on your old consoles

gta 5 port delayed gta5

M1 MacBook owners are suing Apple for cracked screens

A cracked M1 MacBook Display.

This work-from-home laptop is $968 off at Dell today — you read that right!

Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop shown with screen open and mostly closed on a white background

Wolverine is the next Marvel hero to get the video game treatment

Wolverine

Android 12: Everything you need to know

Android 12 developer preview home screen.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets a release date and wild gameplay trailer

Loot pours out of a treasure chest.

This Audio-Technica noise-canceling headphones deal will save you $150

Audio Technica QuietPoint® Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones on a white background

Android 12 Beta 5 showcases new features ahead of final release

couple smiling at phone

Best server deals for September 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 right now

microsoft surface pro 7 tablet with keyboard on white background