PS Plus adds 2021’s ‘Game of the Year’ but loses Stray in July

Sony confirmed the next batch of games coming to and leaving its PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium game catalogs. There are lots of great new additions, with The Game Awards’ 2021 Game of the Year, It Takes Two, headlining the batch, while two Twisted Metal games also arrive ahead of its Peacock TV show. That said, PlayStation Plus’ catalog will lose Stray, the viral cat game from July 2022, which was the first day one release on PlayStation Plus Extra.

Key art for July's PlayStation Plus game catalog additions.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Here’s a complete list of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games coming to the service on July 18.

  • It Takes Two
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • Snowrunner
  • World War Z
  • The Ascent
  • Undertale
  • Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Dysmantle
  • Circus Electrique
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • Samurai Warriors 5
  • My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure
  • Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
  • Gravity Crash Portable
  • Twisted Metal
  • Twisted Metal 2
Overall, that’s an excellent game lineup. It Takes Two is a fantastic co-op game that garnered well-deserved acclaim for how it forces players to work together throughout an adventure starring two parents who plan to get a divorce. Sniper Elite 5 and World War Z are solid shooters, while Undertale is one of the best indie games of the past decade. The classics catalog was primarily used for a bit of brand synergy, as players can now try the first two games in the Twisted Metal series before watching the show on July 27.

The main cat from Stray looking into the foreground with cyberpunk buildings behind him
Annapurna Interactive

Unfortunately, several notable games will also leave the catalog on July 18. The most shocking is Stray, a PS5 exclusive starring a cat that was also the first game to release on PlayStation Plus Extra on day one. It leaves ahead of an Xbox port’s release next month. Marvel’s Avengers is also leaving the service ahead of its delisting in September. This is the full list of games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month.

  • Stray
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
  • BioShock Remastered
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Fluster Cluck
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Stray is a fairly significant loss for PlayStation Plus Extra players; thankfully, new additions like It Takes Two, Undertale, and the first two Twisted Metal games make its removal sting a lot less. All of these games come or leave the service on July 18.

