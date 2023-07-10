It has been over 10 years since there was a new game in Sony’s Twisted Metal franchise, but Peacock is about to reintroduce PlayStation gamers and new fans to its post-apocalyptic car combat. Later this month, the live-action Twisted Metal series will make its debut. And in the newly released trailer, Anthony Mackie’s John Doe walks viewers through the CliffsNotes of this world’s recent history. The short version is that all of the major cities have been walled up, and the criminals have been left outside to fight among themselves. But some people, like John, make a good living as transporters from one city to another.

Please note, this trailer has some very NSFW dialogue, so you may want to use headphones if you’re watching this in front of anyone who shouldn’t be listening.

Twisted Metal [Explicit] | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

As seen in the trailer, a woman named Raven (Neve Campbell) has offered John the deal of a lifetime if he completes a special delivery for her. The final terms of the deal aren’t specified in the trailer, but in the game, John competes for the chance to learn his true identity, and that may be what he’s driving for here as well. Along the way, John is briefly hijacked by Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), an enigmatic woman who doesn’t seem to speak.

However, John’s biggest problem is that his journey will take him through the ruins of Las Vegas, and that’s Sweet Tooth territory. This evil clown is physically portrayed by the wrestler known as Samoa Joe, but Will Arnett is providing his voice. Sweet Tooth is nobody’s friend, but he might make a good ally if John can find common ground with him.

Thomas Haden Church also stars in the series as Agent Stone, with Richard Cabral as Loud, Tahj Vaughans as Mike, Mike Mitchell as Stu, and Lou Beatty Jr. as Tommy.

Michael Jonathan Smith developed the Twisted Metal series, which will premiere on Peacock on July 27.

