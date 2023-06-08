 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Captain America takes on Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal series preview

Blair Marnell
By

Between Uncharted on the big screen and The Last of Us on HBO, Sony’s PlayStation adaptations are picking up momentum in Hollywood. The next PlayStation adaptation is Twisted Metal, which is arriving later this summer on Peacock. This series is based on the car combat games that debuted in 2000. However, in the newly released preview scene from today’s Summer Game Fest, Anthony Mackie’s John Doe is outside of his car when he comes face-to-face with Sweet Tooth. And this is a very one-sided battle.

Twisted Metal | Exclusive First Look at Sweet Tooth & John Doe

Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, who is better known to wrestling fans as Samoa Joe, is physically portraying Sweet Tooth in this scene while Will Arnett provides his voice. Sweet Tooth is one of the game’s most iconic characters, and he’s absolutely lethal in his tricked-out ice cream truck. John makes the mistake of assuming that Sweet Tooth wouldn’t be as formidable outside of his vehicle, and that was almost a fatal misstep. Who knows what would have happened if their mutual love for Sisqó’s “Thong Song” hadn’t given them some common ground?

Sweet Tooth and Anthony Mackie from Twisted Metal.

While this series does feature an ensemble cast, it is primarily John Doe’s story. He’s been tasked with delivering a package across the dangerous wasteland in a postapocalyptic world. And Sweet Tooth is far from the only adversary that he will meet along the way.

Related

Stephanie Beatriz co-stars as Quiet, with Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, Richard Cabral as Loud, Neve Campbell as Raven, Tahj Vaughans as Mike, Mike Mitchell as Stu, and Lou Beatty Jr. as Tommy.

Recommended Videos

Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick created the story for the Twisted Metal series, which was written and developed by Michael Jonathan Smith. Peacock will premiere the 10-episode first season of Twisted Metal on July 27.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Across the Spider-Verse reveals a new, better future for comic book movies
spider man across the verse donald glover miles morales cameo explained shoots webs on a train in

Things weren’t looking good for the superhero genre earlier this year. While it’d be a stretch to say that it’s taken just one movie to turn things around, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has done a lot to improve moviegoers' and critics’ shared perception of the genre that has more or less dominated Hollywood for the past 20 years. To put that another way: If Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania felt like the final nail in the superhero genre’s coffin and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 nothing more than its final, cathartic last breath, then Across the Spider-Verse might as well be the shot of adrenaline that has brought it back to life.

Whether or not the genre can continue to keep itself alive remains to be seen. Upcoming films like The Flash and The Marvels, unfortunately, don’t look all that promising right now. But Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t just breathe new life into a previously dying genre. It also offers a guide to what big-screen superhero stories could — and should — strive to be like in the years to come.

Read more
Is there going to be a fourth Spider-Verse movie?
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Almost anyone could have guessed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was going to be a success, especially since its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was wildly popular with fans and critics alike on its way to winning the Oscar for best animated film. But nobody predicted that Across the Spider-Verse would have a monster $120 million opening weekend on its way to potentially being the biggest hit of the summer.

The third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already well into production and it should be ready for release next year. But what's beyond Beyond the Spider-Verse? Only the executive producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, can answer that question. And they did, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Will there be a fourth Spider-Verse movie?

Read more
Amazon reportedly considering ad-supported tier for Prime Video
The Amazon Prime Video app icon on Roku.

Amazon could be close to launching an ad-supported tier for its Prime Video service, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

People familiar with the proposed plan said talks on the matter have been continuing for several weeks, though are described as still being in the early stages.

Read more