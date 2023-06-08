Captain America takes on Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal series preview

Between Uncharted on the big screen and The Last of Us on HBO, Sony’s PlayStation adaptations are picking up momentum in Hollywood. The next PlayStation adaptation is Twisted Metal, which is arriving later this summer on Peacock. This series is based on the car combat games that debuted in 2000. However, in the newly released preview scene from today’s Summer Game Fest, Anthony Mackie’s John Doe is outside of his car when he comes face-to-face with Sweet Tooth. And this is a very one-sided battle.

Twisted Metal | Exclusive First Look at Sweet Tooth & John Doe

Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, who is better known to wrestling fans as Samoa Joe, is physically portraying Sweet Tooth in this scene while Will Arnett provides his voice. Sweet Tooth is one of the game’s most iconic characters, and he’s absolutely lethal in his tricked-out ice cream truck. John makes the mistake of assuming that Sweet Tooth wouldn’t be as formidable outside of his vehicle, and that was almost a fatal misstep. Who knows what would have happened if their mutual love for Sisqó’s “Thong Song” hadn’t given them some common ground?

While this series does feature an ensemble cast, it is primarily John Doe’s story. He’s been tasked with delivering a package across the dangerous wasteland in a postapocalyptic world. And Sweet Tooth is far from the only adversary that he will meet along the way.

Stephanie Beatriz co-stars as Quiet, with Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, Richard Cabral as Loud, Neve Campbell as Raven, Tahj Vaughans as Mike, Mike Mitchell as Stu, and Lou Beatty Jr. as Tommy.

Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick created the story for the Twisted Metal series, which was written and developed by Michael Jonathan Smith. Peacock will premiere the 10-episode first season of Twisted Metal on July 27.

