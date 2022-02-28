Anthony Mackie will star in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series

More than a quarter-century after its debut, the Twisted Metal video game series is heading to TV. According to Deadline, Peacock has ordered a live-action Twisted Metal show with Anthony Mackie in the leading role. Mackie will also executive produce the project for Sony Pictures TV, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television.

Mackie is no stranger to TV after headlining season 2 of Netflix’s Altered Carbon and the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie has portrayed Sam Wilson/The Falcon since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He is also set to headline Captain America 4 as the new Cap. His non-genre credits include The Hurt Locker and Outside the Wire.

Not unlike Mortal Kombat, “Twisted Metal” is the name of a deadly tournament within the world of the games. It features “anything goes” car combat as drivers equip their vehicles with high- and low-tech weapons designed to eliminate their competitors at all costs. According to Deadline, Mackie will play John Doe, “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.”

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is writing the series based on a take by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Smith will executive produce the series and serve as the showrunner. Will Arnett and Marc Forman are also executive producers through their production company, Electric Avenue.

“Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 year, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” said NBCUniversal Television and Streaming President Lisa Katz. “This adrenaline-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

According to Peacock, Twisted Metal will be a half-hour action-comedy series. A release date has not yet been set for the show.