New Uncharted trailer puts Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake in danger

Tom Holland is currently headlining the blockbuster comic book film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Sony is also putting him front and center for another big-screen franchise. Sony Pictures has just released a second official trailer for Uncharted, which features Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Sony’s Uncharted video games turned Nate into an icon in his own right, and it looks like the film will maintain the tradition of throwing him into a constant series of dangerous events.

Holland is much younger than Nate’s portrayal in the games, so the film is acting as an origin story for his character. Within the trailer, Nate is still an inexperienced thief when he first encounters his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Together, they form a partnership to find the lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan, a treasure that disappeared 500 years ago. And while the duo certainly wants to get rich, Nate has a more personal motive. His brother, Sam Drake, went missing years before while searching for the treasure. If Nate finds the treasure, he may find his brother as well.

While the movie isn’t a direct adaptation of any of the games, some of the action sequences appear to be lifted directly from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. That’s particularly evident in the sequence where Holland’s Nate is forced to hold on for dear life. And that’s just a taste of things to come. Nate and Sully aren’t the only ones looking for the treasure. Antonio Banderas’ Moncada believes that the treasure is rightfully his. And Moncada is more than willing to kill anyone who gets in his way.

Sophia Ali also has a major role in the film as Chloe Frazer, a rival treasure hunter who catches Nate’s romantic interest. Chloe is also a major character from the games, and she headlined her own spinoff, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Whether Chloe will eventually get her own film remains to be seen.

Venom director Ruben Fleischer helmed the Uncharted film from a screenplay by Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Judkins is also credited with the screen story. The Uncharted movie will hit theaters on Friday, February 18.

