Uncharted’s first trailer sends Tom Holland on an adventure

In 2007, Sony introduced video game players to Nathan “Nate” Drake, the modern-day Indiana Jones. And over the course of four Uncharted games, we got to see Nate live up to that billing through a series of thrilling adventures that took place all over the world. Next year, Sony Pictures is celebrating the franchise’s 15th anniversary with a live-action Uncharted film. And now, the first Uncharted trailer has arrived.

Tom Holland, the star of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man films, is stepping into the role of Nathan Drake for the film. As you may have noticed, Holland is significantly younger than Nate’s video game counterpart. That’s why the movie is being described as a prequel to the games. Although if the first meeting between Nate and his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), is any indication, then it looks like the film is playing a little fast and loose with the backstory and mythos.

Sharp-eyed viewers may note a few callbacks to the games, including a scene where Nate is literally holding on for dear life on a plane that’s rapidly losing its cargo in the air. This is very similar to a sequence from Uncharted 3, and it’s not the only reference to the games within this footage. Nate’s ring is prominently featured as well.

The story finds Nate and Sully on a globe-trotting adventure that sends them after “the greatest treasure never found.” But there’s also a personal connection for Nate. His long-missing brother, Sam Drake, sought out the treasure himself years before. And perhaps Nate will finally reunite with Sam if he can locate the treasure. Unfortunately for Nate, he’s not the only one who wants it.

Sophia Taylor Ali is also starring in the film as Chloe Frazer, a rival treasure hunter and possible love interest for Nate. In the games, Nate and Chloe were partners and lovers, and she even went on to headline her own game, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Antonio Banderas will also star in the film as an even more ruthless treasure hunter, which makes him the villain to both Nate and Chloe. But for now, we don’t know much about Banderas’ character or even his name.

Ruben Fleischer directed Uncharted from a screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It will hit theaters on February 18, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations