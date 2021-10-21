  1. Movies & TV

Uncharted’s first trailer sends Tom Holland on an adventure

By

In 2007, Sony introduced video game players to Nathan “Nate” Drake, the modern-day Indiana Jones. And over the course of four Uncharted games, we got to see Nate live up to that billing through a series of thrilling adventures that took place all over the world. Next year, Sony Pictures is celebrating the franchise’s 15th anniversary with a live-action Uncharted film. And now, the first Uncharted trailer has arrived.

Tom Holland, the star of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man films, is stepping into the role of Nathan Drake for the film. As you may have noticed, Holland is significantly younger than Nate’s video game counterpart. That’s why the movie is being described as a prequel to the games. Although if the first meeting between Nate and his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), is any indication, then it looks like the film is playing a little fast and loose with the backstory and mythos.

Sharp-eyed viewers may note a few callbacks to the games, including a scene where Nate is literally holding on for dear life on a plane that’s rapidly losing its cargo in the air. This is very similar to a sequence from Uncharted 3, and it’s not the only reference to the games within this footage. Nate’s ring is prominently featured as well.

The story finds Nate and Sully on a globe-trotting adventure that sends them after “the greatest treasure never found.” But there’s also a personal connection for Nate. His long-missing brother, Sam Drake, sought out the treasure himself years before. And perhaps Nate will finally reunite with Sam if he can locate the treasure. Unfortunately for Nate, he’s not the only one who wants it.

Tom Holland in Uncharted.

Sophia Taylor Ali is also starring in the film as Chloe Frazer, a rival treasure hunter and possible love interest for Nate. In the games, Nate and Chloe were partners and lovers, and she even went on to headline her own game, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Antonio Banderas will also star in the film as an even more ruthless treasure hunter, which makes him the villain to both Nate and Chloe. But for now, we don’t know much about Banderas’ character or even his name.

Ruben Fleischer directed Uncharted from a screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It will hit theaters on February 18, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

This Black Friday shopping hack will never leave you empty-handed

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Not ready for Windows 11? The Windows 10 November 2021 update is coming

Windows 10 refresh features.

Download AMD’s new driver now to fix a major Windows 11 bug

AMD Ryzen 5000 with no lid.

Some retailers are already selling Intel Alder Lake processors, at a cheap price

Intel Core i9-12900K box.

Razer’s new Kraken V3 headset might give you a headache (in a good way)

Razer Kraken V3 Pro headset on a stand.

Razer’s Bane-like Zephyr N95 face mask is real, and you can buy it now

A woman wearing the Razer Zephyr mask.

Razer gets into PC components with RGB-ridden power supply, AIO cooler, and fans

Razer PC components.

Health tech (including blood pressure monitors) is ON SALE at Best Buy today

Withings - Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer being compared with the digital display by a person, over the shoulder view.

Best Laptop Deals and Sales for October 2021

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

AMD is releasing the coolest Halo Infinite-themed GPU ever

Screenshot of Halo Infinite alongside AMD products.

The best Ethernet cables for 2021

Image of Ethernet port and lpug.

Target Black Friday deals are NOW ON — what to shop today

The white version of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.

Amazon is having a flash sale on Arlo security camera bundles today

The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.